Fox News anchor Bret Baier will host a joint interview with Republican House representatives Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, and Kevin Hern ahead of the vote to fill the House Speaker vacancy left by Kevin McCarthy.

The interview will take place on Capitol Hill and will air on Monday night’s edition of “Special Report” at 6 p.m. ET. The vote to elect the next Speaker of the House is set for the following day.

The three representatives will appear on the stage together in a format that Fox News pointed out was a “joint interview” – not a “debate.”

According to Fox News, Baier intends to “press the congressmen on who should be the next Speaker of the House and discuss the issues facing Congress and the Republican party going forward.”

McCarthy was ousted from his post with a vote of 216-210 in the chamber, a rebellion led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. McCarthy is the first person in U.S. history to be removed from the House speakership.

Since then, Scalise and Jordan have both thrown their hat into the ring for the Speakership publicly. Hern has not yet officially declared a formal bid for the role.

Interestingly, the joint interview will be nationally televised, even though only members of the House can place a vote for Speaker. The unprecedented nature of the removal of McCarthy and the search for his replacement has garnered much public interest.

The first to report on Fox News’ plans to interview the potential candidates was Punchbowl News.

In August Baier co-moderated the first GOP presidential debate with Martha MacCallum, which scored 12.8 million viewers.