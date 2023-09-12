Fox News has extended Bret Baier’s multiyear deal where he will remain in his role as chief political anchor for the network after the conclusion of the 2024 presidential election.

Baier will continue to serve as the anchor and executive editor of “Special Report.” He will also remain as the coanchor of the network’s 2024 election coverage and the host of “The Bret Baier Podcast” on Fox News Audio.

The Fox News anchor’s contract extension will keep him at the network into 2026. The last time Baier signed a contract extension was in 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Bret continue leading our political coverage as we head into the 2024 election season and beyond,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement.

Baier noted, “I am honored to continue anchoring ‘Special Report’ and alongside my dedicated team and coanchoring our election coverage for many years to come.”

Baier has anchored “Special Report” for the network since 2009, taking over for Brit Hume.

The Fox News anchor cohosted the first Republican candidate presidential debate in August with Martha MacCallum. The live event scored an average of 12.8 million viewers across Fox platforms.