Fox News Fires ‘Hannity’ Executive Producer After Internal Sexual Harassment Probe

Robert Samuel was terminated last week, according to Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources”

Fox News
POLAND – 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration a Fox News Channel logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fox News has fired “Hannity” executive producer Robert Samuel following an internal probe of sexual harassment claims, Brian Stelter reported Thursday in his “Reliable Sources” newsletter.

Samuel, who had been with the network for nearly 20 years and on Sean Hannity’s show for five, was let go last week, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke with the prodigal CNN media reporter. Fox provided a statement to “Reliable Sources,” which it also shared with TheWrap.

“Employees who violate Fox News Media’s Anti-Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation policy are subject to appropriate remedial action, up to and including immediate termination,” the network said.

Details of the allegations were not reported. Samuel was an EP on Hannity’s primetime show, serving as the No. 2 to Tiffany Fazio.

Samuel was previously a producer for Bill O’Reilly, who was fired from the network in 2017 after it was revealed that the host paid at least five women to settle sexual harassment claims.

