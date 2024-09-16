Vivek Ramaswamy to Host New Roundtable Show for Fox Nation

Vivek Ramaswamy will host a new Fox Nation roundtable show called “Truths With Vivek Ramaswamy,” the network announced on Monday.

“Truths,” which is inspired by his book, “Truths: The Future of America-First,” will debut on the Fox Nation streaming service. This is a five-episode series all premiering on Sunday, with a shorter version airing at 10 p.m. the same evening on Fox News Channel.

“Today conservatives know what we’re against. But what exactly do we stand for? To answer that question, we need to talk to every American, not just those who agree with us,” Ramaswamy said in a statement. “That’s the subject of my new book ‘Truths: The Future of America-First,’ and I enjoyed partnering with Fox Nation to host provocative dinner table conversations that we rarely have in our country anymore.”

In his statement, the former GOP presidential candidate said his goal is to depict “a positive alternative to the left’s vision for the future.”

“We are excited to launch this new series showcasing Mr. Ramaswamy’s thoughtful and unique perspective on the state of American politics after his meteoric rise over the last year,” Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation, added.

The panel will include his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy; Racket News founder Matt Taibbi; theoretical physicist Steven Koonin; Ben Zimmer, CEO of biotech company Priovant Therapeutics; and Rabbi Shmully Hecht, who is a regular contributor to the New York Daily News and the Washington Post.

Fox Nation will also host the one-hour Q&A forum, “Just Ask: Vivek Ramaswamy” on Friday. It will be taped in Philadelphia and will be moderated by Pete Hegseth, weekend co-host of “Fox & Friends.”

Ramaswamy founded U.K.-based pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. In February 2023, he declared he was running to win the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination, but dropped out of the race in January after finishing in 4th place in the Iowa caucus. He later endorsed Donald Trump.