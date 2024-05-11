Ann Coulter told Vivek Ramaswamy that she wouldn’t have voted for him to be president because of his ethnic background as a child of Indian immigrants.

“Oh, and I agreed with many, many things you said, during [your monologue] — in fact, probably more than most other candidates when you’re running for president, but I still would not have voted for you, because you’re an Indian. We’ll get back to that,” Coulter said after listening to Ramaswamy’s opening remarks about nationalism.

Ramaswamy, who was born in the United States, invited the conservative media commentator onto his podcast series “The Truth Podcast,” where the two were set to discuss the concept of nationalism, its tiers, the history of the idea and how immigrants fit into the movement as it relates to their ethnicity.

Before digging in with her comments, she complimented his introduction to the episode, which was titled “Ann Coulter on the N Word: Nationalism.”

“That was a fantastic opening monologue. I, too, am a fan of yours, though I’m going to make a point of disagreeing with you so that it will be fun. You are so bright and articulate, and I guess I can call you articulate since you’re not an American Black,” Coulter said as Ramaswamy chuckled. “Can’t say that about them. That’s derogatory. That was a great opening segment, lots of things to talk about there.”

.@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me “because you’re an Indian,” even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back https://t.co/neVjKSs6e9 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 8, 2024

The two did eventually make their way back to Coulter saying she wouldn’t have voted for Ramaswamy. While he said he feels citizenship should be based around someone’s “loyalty” to the nation they’re part of or the nation they wish to be part of, Coulter explained what she believes in takes to be an American citizen.

“The core around which the nation’s values were formed, is the WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant). We’ve never had a president, who didn’t have at least partial English ancestry,” she uttered.

“On that axis of citizenship, what does ethnicity have to do with the matter? I think you’d be well-served, and maybe this could be a great platform for you to do it, to make the case for why that — what you put it — WASP-basis for the American identity,” Ramaswamy replied.

“Anyone can adopt this. President is different. You have to be national-born, as you know. I’m only talking about president of the United States,” Coulter continued, saying she believes the presidency should only be given to someone who is a “natural-born-citizen” and that “lots of” our very best immigrants “do not understand the Second Amendment” or the First Amendment.

“It was so important that you had this deep, generation-wide loyalty,” Coulter said. “It’s noticeable that large percentages of immigrants, and children of immigrants, really don’t get that. And I think that is the point of having natural-born-citizens only for president.”

Ramaswamy launched his run for presidency on Feb. 21, 2023, as a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. The 38-year-old dropped out on Jan. 15 and later fully endorsed Donald Trump.