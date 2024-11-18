Fox Sets Winter Premiere Dates for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘The Masked Singer’

“9-1-1: Lone Star” and “The Masked Singer” are coming back to Fox for the network’s winter season. They will be joined by network newcomers “Going Dutch” and “Doc.”

It all starts off on Jan. 2, 2025, with the mid-season premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen,” as well as the Season 3 premiere of the Joel McHale comedy, “Animal Control.” That Thursday will then see the premiere of the Denis Leary workplace comedy, “Going Dutch.” The comedy follows Leary as a loud-mouthed U.S. Army Colonel who’s reassigned to the least important military base in the world in the Netherlands. As Col. Patrick Quinn trades in strict drills for lavender-infused laundry, he will try to reinstate some sense of professionalism. The series also stars Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley and Hal Cumpston.

Doubling down on Gordon Ramsay, those premieres will be followed on Jan. 7 by the Season 2 return of “Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX,” which will mark Fox’s first Super Bowl-branded show of the season. That Tuesday will also see the the premiere of the Molly Parker-starring medical drama “Doc.” After Dr. Amy Larsen suffers a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her memory, she will have to reconstruct her life and make some changes in the process. That week will also see the Season 3 premiere of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Forces” on Wednesday.

Starting on Jan. 20, Fox will then premiere new episodes for two of its buzziest dramas: Season 5 of “9-1-1: Lone Star” and Season 1 of “Rescue: HI-Surf.” “9-1-1: Lone Star” will run until Feb. 3, which marks the finale of the series. “Rescue: HI-Surf” will continue to air new episodes on Mondays.

But Fox’s biggest event of the winter season won’t happen until Sunday, Feb. 9. That’s when Super Bowl LIX will premiere starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Whenever the big game concludes, it will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of the Rob Lowe-hosted game show,”The Floor.”

Moving forward, “The Floor” will air new episodes on Wednesdays and will be preceded by a new season of the singing competition show, “The Masked Singer.” “Next Level Chef” will debut Season 4 on Feb. 13.

Here’s the full schedule below. All times are in ET/PT unless otherwise denoted:

Thursday, Jan. 2:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Hell’s Kitchen” (Winter premiere)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Animal Control” (Season 3 premiere)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m: “Going Dutch” (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 7:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Doc” (Series premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8:

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Forces” (Season 3 premiere)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 20:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Winter premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Rescue: HI-Surf” (Winter premiere)

Monday, Feb. 3

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Series finale)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Rescue: HI-Surf” (All-new episode)

Sunday, Feb. 9:

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT: “Super Bowl LIX” on Fox

Post Super Bowl: “The Floor” (Season 3 premiere)

Monday, Feb. 10:

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Rescue: HI-Surf” (“Super Week” special episode)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Masked Singer” (Season 13 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “The Floor” (Time period premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 13