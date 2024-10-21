‘Billionaire Apocalypse’ Drama Series in the Works at Fox From ‘The Morning Show’ Creator

Fox is in development on a new drama series from “The Morning Show” creator Jay Carson.

The series, which is titled “Billionaire Apocalypse,” has been given a script commitment and is currently in development at Fox Entertainment Studios. Carson serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside EPs Lawrence Bender, Kevin Brown and Hugh Jackman.

The official logline for “Billionaire Apocalypse” is as follows: “In the series, the richest man on the planet, 200 of his employees, and his family are forced to flee to his private island in the wake of a global financial collapse, where the employees and family members — who he’s treated as afterthoughts for decades — quickly realize he’s no longer rich and thus no longer in charge.”

No cast is currently attached to “Billionaire Apocalypse.”

Carson is best known for creating and writing Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” drawing from his first career in government and politics. He also served as a supervising producer on Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and is currently in the midst of writing multiple movies and TV shows, including an additional project with Jackman, as well as an hour-long drama starring Judith Light and a feature starring and directed by Josh Brolin.

In 2018, Carson wrote political drama “The Front Runner,” in which Jackman starred as U.S. Senator Gary Hart, whose presidential campaign in the late ’80s is derailed by a scandalous affair. Jackman recently executive produced “The Son” and documentary “Louder Together.”

Bender is best known for serving as a producer on “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Inglourious Basterds” and recently served as an executive producer for “The Chicano Squad” and “Adventures of the Naked Umbrella.” Brown’s producing credits include Starz limited series “Flesh and Bone,” HBO‘s “Soul of the Game,” Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” and feature film “Trumbo.”