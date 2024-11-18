Chad Michael Murray Delighted by ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel: ‘Such a Full-Circle, Amazing Moment to Come Back’ | Video

Not to make you feel like the crypt keeper, but it’s been more than 20 years since “Freaky Friday” hit theaters. For Chad Michael Murray, that only made returning for the upcoming sequel that much more fun and “full-circle.”

Murray played greasy rocker Jake in the original film, by whom Anna (Lindsay Lohan) was completely smitten. He liked her, too. He just didn’t realize it because he began to fall for Anna’s mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) without realizing the two had switched bodies. In the end, though, things work out and he becomes the “ultimate” muse.

Now, Murray is returning to reprise the role for the 2025 sequel. While speaking to TheWrap for his new Netflix Christmas film “The Merry Gentlemen,” the actor recalled just how excited everyone was to be back for another go with Disney.

“So much energy, so much life,” he shared. “It’s such a full-circle, amazing moment to come back with everybody. I mean, that’s almost basically where I started. 25 years ago is when I started, it was like 23 years ago when we shot that.”

Murray wouldn’t give much away in terms of plot — including whether or not he’d be screaming Britney Spears karaoke again — but he loved getting to dive into what’s happened with the characters, and did promise one reveal about Jake is imminent.

“It was exciting to try to kind of build up, like, what was your life for the past 23 years for this character? You know, where’s Jake gone?” he said. “Or, more importantly, what is Jake’s last name? You’ll find out.”

You can watch part of TheWrap’s interview with Chad Michael Murray and his “Merry Gentlemen” co-star Britt Robertson in the video above.

“The Merry Gentlemen” hits Netflix on Nov. 20. “Freakier Friday” is set to release in theaters on Aug. 6, 2025.