Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Get Standing Ovation at ‘Freaky Friday 2’ D23 Reveal

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis received a standing ovation Friday night at D23 2024, when they appeared onstage to give a brief look at the upcoming — and clearly hotly anticipated — sequel to their 2003 hit “Freaky Friday.”

Details about the film are slim, except that it’s set for release in 2025. But you can bet it will involve mothers and daughters switching bodies and having very awkward, perspective-providing adventures.

Or, per the logline, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Things just got freakier. #FreakierFriday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/pPlX5WvdLf — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

The sequel to 2003’s “Freaky Friday,” itself a remake of the original from 1976 that starred Jodie Foster, will once again be led by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray are also back reprising their roles.

Newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Manny Jacinto join them. Other returning cast members include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Nisha Ganatra is directing, with Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn and Curtis producing and Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin and Lohan serving as executive producers. Jordan Weiss wrote the script.

Disney’s original “Freaky Friday” was based on a 1972 novel by American author Mary Rodgers. In addition to the movie, it spawned “Summer Switch” and “A Billion for Boris,” both of which focused on the husband of the mom from the original film and aired as two-part ABC afternoon specials. In 1995, it was again resurrected for television as an episode of “The Wonderful World of Disney,” with Shelley Long as the mom and Gaby Hoffmann as the daughter (it was part of a season that aired remakes of several live-action Disney classics).