Freeform has added two new reality series to its upcoming slate as the network shifts to unscripted programming for 2024.

The network will debut beach-set docusoap “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” in April while “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” a reality series following Brady’s unconventional family, will premiere this summer. Both series are set to debut on Freeform, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The new shows will join the Disney-owned network’s existing reality slate, including “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out,” which premiered in January, and upcoming series “Royal Rules of Ohio” and “Sasha Reid & The Midnight Order.”

As Freeform closes out longrunning favorites “Good Trouble,” which aired its series finale on Tuesday, and “grown-ish,” which will debut its final season on March 27, the network has shifted its focus to producing original unscripted content in order to continue appealing to its majority female audience.

The network also hopes to meet audiences where they’re at by making the series available to stream the next day on Hulu, while maintaining their pop culture-centric audience on linear, which the network has found has an appetite for unscripted content.

Initially slated to premiere solely on Hulu, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” follows Brady’s own version of a modern family, which includes his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa, who together co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, and run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative.

The series will also feature Jason Fordham, Taketa’s life partner since 2009, who also handles the family’s cinematography and post-production. Fordham and Taketa have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.

The series, which is a production of Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative, is described as an “intimate look into his blended family’s personal life – revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding,” according to the official logline.

“Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise,” on the other hand, centers on a group of “uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats navigating the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships and careers in the paradise that is Grand Cayman,” per the logline.

The show’s cast includes Elizabeth Chambers, Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens and Connor Bunney, with Chambers and Ebanks serving as producers.

The new series is set to debut on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 p.m. before shifting to its regular 9:30 p.m. time slot the following week, when it will premiere back-to-back episodes.

Executive producers for the series include Johnny Fountain, Camilo Valdes, Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Jessica Chesler, Jesse Light for Haymaker East and Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga for This Way Out Media.