‘Gen V’ Adds 7 to Season 2 Cast of ‘The Boys’ Spinoff

“Gen V” has added seven new cast members to the popular “The Boys” spinoff series, which returns for Season 2 in 2025.

The new additions include Keeya King (“Yellow Jackets”), Stephen Kalyn (“Warrior Strong”), Julia Knope (“In The Dark”), Stacey McGunnigle (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), Tait Fletcher (“The Mandalorian”), Wyatt Dorion (“Eerie Hall”) and Georgie Murphy (“Accused”).

For now, there are no confirmed details about the actors’ characters, but they’ll likely come in as new Godolkin University students, staff members or, perhaps, some of the Vought crew.

Returning cast members from Season 1 include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh and Asa Germann. The Friday casting news comes nearly eight months after the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, who played GodU favorite Andre Anderson in the first season. He died at age 27 in a motorcycle accident in March.

Wyatt Dorion, Georgie Murphy, Tait Fletcher and Julia Knope (Photo credit: Matthew Bennett, Jeffrey Mosier, Courtesy of Prime Video and Lauren Vandenbrook)

The “Gen V” cast released a joint statement remembering Perdomo and celebrating his life following his untimely death.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always,” the actors wrote. “Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”

In May, “Gen V” production released a statement confirming that Amazon would not recast Perdomo’s role and would instead be revising its Season 2 plotlines.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at ‘Gen V’ is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the statement from the show’s producers began. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance … Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Brant Engelstein also serve as EPs. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.