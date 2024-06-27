“Gen V” Season 2 isn’t here yet, but that just means fans have enough time to catch up on everything that went down in the first season — especially with all the crossover in “The Boys” Season 4.

With Godolkin University now in turmoil after Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan’s bloody rampage on campus, good supes Marie, Emma, Andre and Jordan are somewhere tucked away with no idea where they are.

Filming for the second season started in May 2024, and the show is likely to land on Prime Video screens at some point in summer 2025.

We don’t have all the details just yet, but there’s no doubt showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will deliver another season with just as many wild plots, blood props and entertaining characters as they did in Season 1.

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of ‘Gen V.’ These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show,” Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said in a joint statement.

What’s “Gen V” Season 2 about?

Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair and Derek Luh in Season 1 of “Gen V” (Prime Video)

There are no official plot plans for “Gen V” Season 2, but if you’re keeping up with Season 4 of “The Boys” (and you should be), you’ll notice that characters Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan have finally made their crossover.

Right now, the two are locked in with their hero, Homelander, as he’s seemingly enlisted them as more muscle for his cause, bringing them into the Vought Cinematic Universe following their showdown with Marie at Godolkin University.

That said, you shouldn’t expect Cate and Sam to join The Seven, as Kripke explained to TVLine:

“To me, that starts to become like such a crossover and so major to the story that it sort of states that people need to watch Gen V to understand who that character was. I want to try to avoid that, if I can, of making the watching of both shows start to feel like homework. If you want to watch Gen V, great! If you don’t want to watch it, great. To me, making a main character of that show become a main character on this show feels like maybe a step too far.”

This means Season 2 will probably pick up where Season of “The Boys” leaves off, but fans still don’t know where Marie, Emma, Andre or Jordan are being held after that bloody battle on God U’s campus. What happened in “Gen V’s” Season 1 finale you ask? Well, just keep on scrolling on down to find out.

When does “Gen V” Season 2 premiere?

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke or “Golden Boy” in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

While Prime Video has yet to announce the official premiere date for Season 2 of “Gen V,” the series first season debuted on Sept. 29, 2023. Production was initially supposed to start up in April 2024, but after the death of cast member Chance Perdomo (who plays Andre Anderson in the series,) producers pushed production to begin in May 2024. With that information considered, the show is expected land on the streamer sometime during summer 2025.

Who is in the “Gen V” Season 2 cast?

London Thor, Derek Luh, Chance Perdomo and Jaz Sinclair in Season 1 of “Gen V” (Prime Video)

For now, Amazon has not announced cast details, but most of “Gen V’s” cast will likely return to reprise their roles in the second season. The Season 1 cast featured Jaz Sinclaire, who plays Marie Moreau; Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma Meyer; Maddie Phillips, who plays Cate Dunlap; London Thor and Derek Luh, who play Jordan Li and Asa Germann, who plays Sam Riordan. Luh and Broadway have both posted to social media from the set, confirming their returns.

“Gen V” producers announced on May 5 that Chance Perdomo’s character, Andre Anderson, would not be recast.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” “Gen V” producers wrote at the time. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

Is there a trailer for “Gen V” Season 2?

Lizze Broadway as Emma in “Gen V” Season 1, Episode 3 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Nope, not yet. It’s a little too early for that. However, this post will be updated with the trailer once it arrives. But, in the meantime, enjoy a cute video of the “Gen V” cast reacting to the news that the show was picked up for a second season.

Here’s the trailer for “Gen V” Season 1

How does “Gen V” connect to “The Boys”?

Antony Starr, Karl Urban as Homelander and Billy the Butcher in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

“Gen V” served “The Boys” lovers with another dose of Vought goodness while also setting up show-colliding tips and future storylines for watchers to look forward to. The crossovers between the two series will more so impact events that take place after “Gen V” Season and “The Boys” Season 4. The bridge from “The Boys” to “Gen V” kicked off at the end of “Gen V.”

In the Season 1 finale of “Gen V,” during the middle of the credits, the show cut to a scene where Billy the Butcher is lurking through the halls of God U’s secret lab, The Woods, revealing that “The Boys” character knows about the supe-killing virus God U dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Edison (Marco Pigossi) developed before they were killed. Cate killed Indira and Victoria Neuman murdered Dr. Edison.

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke previously told TheWrap that it was his idea to have Butcher be the connection between “The Boys” and the Supe-killing virus introduced in “Gen V.”

“We were pretty deep into the Season 4 break by the time we were around [the ‘Gen V’] finale, and we sort of knew how we were picking up the ball,” Kripke explained. “We talked about, ‘Well, we should start the first step of that story’ — it’s only a mild spoiler to say that, because it’s obvious, based on the [‘Gen V’] finale, but when Butcher is in Season 4 of ‘The Boys,’ he’s very aware of this virus, and we knew that we were writing to it. Then the question came up of like, ‘Well, how is he aware, and when did he find out about it?’ We started saying, ‘Well, let’s actually show [viewers] when it’s really happening, which is over the course of ‘Gen V.’ So it came pretty organically out of that.”

What happened in the “Gen V” Season 1 finale?

Jaz Sinclair in Season 1 of “Gen V” (Prime Video)

As mentioned above, the “Gen V” Season 1 finale was jam-packed. In Episode 8 — titled “The Guardians of Godolkin” — all hell broke loose on the Godolkin University campus after the ultra-powerful Cate and Sam broke bad and released the Supes who were being experimented on in The Woods, clearing the path for them to murder any human they come across — or any opposing Supe who gets in the way of their revenge.

Homelander made his entrance after Marie blew up Cate’s arm for attempting to mind control Jordan. He flew down to apparently end the mess — but first, he had a question for Marie. His intentions may be more malicious than they first seem.

“What kind of animal are you? Do you like attacking your own kind? Stay back,” Homelander says before using his laser vision to blast a confused Marie.

The scene then shifted to a pleased Homelander watching the news, which reported that Cate and Sam are “The New Guardians of God U.” Marie, meanwhile, woke up to find herself, Jordan, Andre and Emma in a doorless, hospital-like facility with no idea how they got there — not unlike the last time Cate wiped their memory.

How to watch “Gen V” Season 1

Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway in “Gen V.” (Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

The entire first season of “Gen V” is available to stream on Prime Video. Season 2 of “Gen V” will also land on the streamer.