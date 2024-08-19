George Santos’ Cameo Lawsuit Against Jimmy Kimmel Tossed by New York Judge

George Santos’ Cameo lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel has been thrown out by a New York Judge. The late night host’s commissioned “Will Santos Say It” videos are protected by the doctrine of “fair use,” a ruling has determined.

U.S. District Judge Denise made the decision on Monday, stating that the host’s use of the former representative’s videos fall into the lines of “fair use,” which clears him of any legal violations.

The ruling comes six months after Santos sued Kimmel in February after Kimmel and the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” production team incorporated videos that Santos had previously created via Cameo.com into segment on the talk show titled “Will Santos Say It.”

“Santos’s Cameo account drew media attention as early as December 4, 2023. On

December 6 and 7, defendants created multiple Cameo accounts using fake names, and submitted at least fourteen requests for Cameo videos from Santos using these accounts. Santos created 14 videos in response. This litigation relates to defendants’ public use of five videos on JKL,” the decision reads.