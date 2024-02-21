Jimmy Kimmel Compares George Santos Suing Him for Fraud to ‘Getting Sued for Paternity by Nick Cannon’

Jimmy Kimmel was in high spirits during Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” clearly delighted by the fact that he’s being sued by George Santos for fraud.

During his monologue, Kimmel laid out just why the case is so absurd, joking that being sued for fraud by Santos “is like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon,” and that the disgraced former congressman is being represented by a law firm called “Pot, Kettle and Black.”

You can read more about the ins and outs of the Santos lawsuit here, and watch the whole monologue at the top of the page now.

“Did anyone else get sued by George Santos this week?” Kimmel said as he began. “I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time. George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud.”

Kimmel noted that he’s named in the lawsuit as “James C. Kimmel aka Jimmy Kimmel,” joking “that’s my secret pseudonym. Why doesn’t he list his pseudonyms? Where’s Anthony Devolder and Kitara Ravache?”

“George has rudely filed the lawsuit against me, our show and the Walt Disney Company because we did a nice thing — because we supported him by ordering his Cameo video,” Kimmel continued, explaining how Santos started a Cameo account after leaving congress, something Kimmel then paid for, and subsequently used as material for his monologues.

“We wrote some absolutely ridiculous messages for him to read. We gave them a credit card number and sure enough, he recorded the messages and sent it back to us and now he’s suing. He says we deceived him under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos, only to then broadcast these on national television. And if there’s one thing George Santos will not stand for it’s using a fake name under false pretenses,” Kimmel joked.

“The idea that he believed these messages, which get posted on the Cameo site anyway, were from real fans? One of them was about a guy named Gary, who ate six pounds of loose ground beef in under 30 minutes. Another one was a message congratulating my mom Brenda on the successful cloning of her beloved schnauzer Adolf,” Kimmel explained.

“He says he thought these were real messages and that he was duped. He’s being represented by the prestigious law firm of pot kettle and black. They are seeking $750,000 in damages plus other damages to be determined in court. And that is why I’m setting up a GoFundMe right now,” Kimmel added as he tacked on a dig at former president Donald Trump. “With a target of $355 million so we can save this country.

“This is so good. I mean this is like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon,” he concluded before moving on to other material. As we said, you can watch the whole monologue at the top of the page.