‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ Lands Full Season Order at CBS

CBS’ bet on the ever-expanding “Big Bang Theory” universe is paying off. The network has given the comedy’s second spinoff show, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” a full season order extending Season 1 from 13 to 22 episodes.

It’s not a big surprise CBS would be eager to continue with this particular show. Both “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” were juggernauts for the network when they were airing new episodes, and the early numbers for this spinoff are promising. The premiere episode of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” secured 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, according to VideoAmp and internal data from Paramount+. That’s even more viewers than the final season premiere for “Young Sheldon.” Streaming for this new comedy across Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS App was up 72% compared to the Season 7 debut of “Young Sheldon,” based on average minute audience metrics.

“With the resounding success of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon,’ we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven [Molaro] and Steve [Holland] brought us the idea to further explore this world through ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,’” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a press release. “The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

The coming-of-age comedy is set directly after the events of “Young Sheldon.” It zooms in on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his marriage with Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). The series takes place in 1994 as they raise their young family in Texas, navigating the struggles of young adulthood, parenting and marriage.

In addition to Jordan and Osment, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” stars Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jesse Prez. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Lorre, Molaro and Holland serve as its executive producers.

New episodes of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The series is also available to stream live Thursday evenings on Paramount+ for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch new episodes on Fridays.