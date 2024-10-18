‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Young Sheldon” stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment lead the CBS spinoff series

Emily Osment as Mandy in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" (Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Just as a door closes for “Young Sheldon,” a new spinoff series is kicking off with leads Montana Jordan and Emily Osment at the helm.

Jordan and Osment will reprise their roles as Georgie and Mandy, respectively, as the new CBS series follows the newly married couple as they navigate marriage, parenthood and adulthood in Texas. The series is aptly named, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”

For all the details on when “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” premieres and where it’s streaming, keep on reading.

When Does “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Premiere?

The new CBS series debuts Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

What Time Do New “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Episodes Air?

New episodes air Thursdays from 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Episode Schedule:

  • S.1 Ep.1: “The 6:10 to Lubbock” — Oct. 17
  • S.1 Ep.2: “Some New York Nonsense” — Oct. 24
  • S.1 Ep.3: “Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change” — Oct. 31

Where Is “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Streaming?

New episodes are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer:

