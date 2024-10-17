‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the CBS Spinoff Series?

Just months after “Young Sheldon” aired its series finale, favorites Georgie and Mandy are back for yet another spinoff.

Titled “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” the new CBS sitcom will see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise their “Young Sheldon” roles as Georgie and Mandy, respectively, as the young couple navigates marriage and parenting.

This time, Georgie and Mandy have packed their bags and headed to live with Mandy’s parents, played by Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones, who have both appeared in “Young Sheldon.” They will also be joined by some newcomers to the “Big Bang Theory” universe.

For the full breakdown on which “Young Sheldon” characters will be returning — and where you’ve seen them before — keep on reading.

Montana Jordan as Georgie in “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” (Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.) Montana Jordan as Georgie Montana Jordan stars as Georgie Cooper, reprising his role as Sheldon Cooper’s older brother from “Young Sheldon.” In the new spinoff series, Georgie is married to Mandy and the pair lives together with Mandy’s family as they raise their daughter, Constance. Beyond playing Georgie in “Young Sheldon” and an episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” Jordan appeared in Netflix’s “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.” Emily Osment as Mandy in “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” (Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.) Emily Osment as Mandy Emily Osment stars as Mandy, also reprising her role from “Young Sheldon” as Georgie’s wife, Mandy. While we’ve seen Mandy spend a fair amount of time with the Cooper family, we’ll see more of Mandy’s family in the spinoff series as Georgie and Mandy move in with her parents. Osment is best known for starring in “Hannah Montana,” and can be seen in “Young & Hungry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Mom” and “Pretty Smart.” Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey and Will Sasso as Jim in “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” (Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc) Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Rachel Bay Jones stars as Audrey, Mandy’s mom who can’t help but share her opinion on Georgie and Mandy’s parenting, leading to some clashes with her daughter. She is married to Mandy’s dad, Jim. You might have seen Jones in “Young Sheldon,” “The Good Doctor,” “Modern Family” or “United States of Al.” Will Sasso as Jim and Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey in “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” (Robert Voets/CBS). Will Sasso as Jim Will Sasso stars as Jim, Mandy’s dad and Audrey’s husband, who tries his best to stay out of Mandy and Audrey’s clashes. Jim owns a local tire shop that employs Georgie, as well as Ruben. Sasso can be seen in “Young Sheldon,” “Mad TV,” “Acapulco,” “Mom,” 2012 film “The Three Stooges,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and “Happy Gilmore.” Dougie Baldwin stars as Connor in “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage”(David Ardill/CBS) Dougie Baldwin as Connor Dougie Baldwin plays Connor, Mandy’s brother who lives with his parents and, now, also Mandy and Georgie. Connor is a bit of an odd duck, with Georgie comparing him to Sheldon. Baldwin has been featured in “Upper Middle Bogan,” “Disjointed” and “Nowhere Boys.” Jessie Prez stars as Ruben in “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” (David Ardill/CBS) Jessie Prez as Ruben Jessie Prez plays Ruben, an employee at Jim’s local tire shop who takes issue with Georgie being more senior than him. Prez has appeared in “Griselda,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Rookie: Feds” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. PST on CBS.