As one “Big Bang Theory” spin-off ended with the “Young Sheldon” series finale, CBS is gearing up to launch a new “Young Sheldon” spin-off centered on fan-favorites Georgie and Mandy.

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” turns its attention to new parents Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family. EP Steve Holland told TheWrap that the new show would occasionally feature members of the Cooper family audiences know and love from “Young Sheldon.”

“We love these actors and we love these characters, and they’re certainly a part of of Georgie and Mandy’s life, so it’s our hope that this is a spot where they can pop up from time to time and we can still tell their stories,” Holland told TheWrap.

With the pilot written but nothing filmed yet at the time of this interview, Holland confirmed “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” will also introduce new characters.

While the comedy will still take place where Georgie and Mandy live in Medford, Texas, Holland noted the importance of giving the show its own “identity,” which prompted the decision to switch from “Young Sheldon’s” single-camera to multi-cam like its “Big Bang Theory” predecessor.

Per Holland, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” will pick up about a month after the end of “Young Sheldon,” which saw Sheldon (Iain Armitage) head off to Caltech a month after the funeral for his father, George Sr., who passed away suddenly from a heart attack in Season 7 Episode 12.

“[It’s] pretty much contemporaneous,” Holland said. “It’s still 1994 and it’s Georgie and Mandy with her family and raising their baby in Texas.”

Following the tragic loss of George Sr., which sends almost every family member into their own sort of spiral, the finale of “Young Sheldon” saw Georgie shifting from the “dumb, older brother” to stepping up to his roles as a husband and father.

“We also know from ‘Big Bang Theory’ that … after Sheldon went away to college and dad died that Georgie stepped up and helped his mom and sister through through those moments,” Holland said.

Despite taking place close on the timeline to the “Young Sheldon” finale, Holland noted the team didn’t want to “shoehorn” a backdoor pilot into the final episodes of “Young Sheldon,” which were marked with intense emotions and grief following the loss of George Sr.

“It almost worked backwards a little bit … watching them together and watching their relationship evolve, and [we] felt like this would be a fun way to continue this world,” Holland said. “We wanted to really honor the seven-year run of ‘Young Sheldon’ and end this show as strong as we could and and hope that there’s audiences that love Georgie and Mandy as much as we do.”

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” will premiere Thursdays this fall at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.