‘Ghosts’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

CBS’ light-hearted, semi-spooky comedy “Ghosts” is back just in time for the Fall season — and it’s got another Halloween episode in tow to match. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are back as as Sam and Jay, the sweet couple who discovered the B&B they inherited is packed with ghosts — and help the spirits trapped therein with the troubles of their afterlife.

As is tradition, Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, but the wait for new “Ghosts” episodes is finally over. Here’s everything to know about were and when to watch “Ghost” Season 4.

When Does “Ghosts” Season 4 Premiere?

“Ghosts” returns for Season 4 with the premiere episode “Patience” on Thursday, Oct. 17, on CBS.

When Do New Episodes of “Ghosts” Air?

New episodes of “Ghosts” will premiere on Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET.

“Ghosts” Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three Season 4 episodes so far. We’ll continue to update as new information is available.

S.4 Ep. 1: “Patience” – Oct. 17

S.4 Ep. 2: “Sam’s Dad” – Oct. 24

S.4 Ep. 3: “Halloween 4: The Witch” – Oct. 31

Where Is “Ghosts” Streaming?

New episodes of “Ghosts” Season 4 will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, Season 4 episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they air.

“Ghosts” Seasons 1-3 are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Where Is the Original U.K. “Ghosts” Series Streaming?

If you’re looking for the original 2019 U.K. series, Seasons 1 – 4 are also streaming on Paramount+.

Seasons 5 isn’t currently streaming but it’s available for purchase on Digital.