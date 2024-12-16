‘Gilmore Girls’ Just Got a New Streaming Home

Hulu is fully embracing the snuggly winter season and adding “Gilmore Girls” to its streaming library. Previously, the beloved series was only available to stream on Netflix. Moving forward, both streaming services will have access to all of the episodes in the series. But of course, only Netflix will have the “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” revival series.

But all seven seasons of the original Stars Hollow classic are currently available on Hulu. In celebration of the addition, Hulu also created a “Gilmore Girls” Holiday Episodes playlist. Here are the episodes the playlist spotlights:

Season 1, Episode 9: “Rory’s Dance”

Season 1, Episode 10: “Forgiveness And Stuff”

Season 2, Episode 10: “The Bracebridge Dinner”

Season 3, Episode 10: “That’ll Do, Pig”

Season 4: Episode 11: “In the Clamor and the Clangor”

Season 5, Episode 11: “Women of Questionable Morals”

Season 6, Episode 12: “Just Like Gwen and Gavin”

Season 7, Episode 10: “Merry Fisticuffs”

Season 7, Episode 11: “Santa’s Secret Stuff”

“Gilmore Girls” has long been one of those library shows that’s continuously being watched by fans, similar to “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Friends.” In 2022, Nielsen found that the Stars Hollow series was the seventh-most watched titled among adult women aged 18-to-34 years old. This October, The WB and later CW title also appeared on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming list for acquired titles, securing 572 million viewing minutes during the month. Once again, this viewership was primarily driven by female viewers aged 18-to-34 years old.

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) expanding past Netflix is big news for another reason. Though the original series ended in 2007, Netflix invested in a sequel miniseries, which was titled “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” The series was comprised of four episodes, each of which had a runtime that ranged from 88 to 102-minutes. Released in 2016, “A Year in the Life” marked one of Netflix’s first major pushes in expanding ended properties with devoted fan bases.