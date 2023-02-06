Gina Rodriguez Scores Overall Deal With 20th Television

Gina Rodriguez, the star and executive producer of ABC’s upcoming comedy “Not Dead Yet,” has inked an overall deal with 20th Television.

Under the agreement, Rodriguez will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her I Can and I Will production company.

“Gina is a true multi-hyphenate, an extremely talented performer who’s as adept at directing and producing as she is in front of the camera,” 20th Television president Karey Burke said in a statement. “She has an incredible eye for IP, an optimistic and uplifting point of view, and a unique ability to spotlight underrepresented voices and stories in a broad and ambitious way.”

Rodriguez is best known for playing the title role on the hit series “Jane the Virgin,” for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Her voice can also be heard in Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego” animated series and “Big Mouth.” Other appearances include Netflix’s “Lost Ollie” and “Awake,” Amazon’s “I Want You Back,” and Focus Features’ “Kajillionaire.”

In addition to starring in “Not Yet Dead,” ABC’s new upcoming comedy from 20th Television premiering Feb. 8, Rodriguez’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s “Players” and Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” reboot, also at Netflix.

Molly Breeskin will serve as executive at Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will production company, where the pair will continue to champion the company’s mission statement to “create art that tells stories from the unheard and unseen, to discover and expose new talent, and to increase empathy and understanding for all communities.”

I Can and I Will produced two seasons of Disney+’s “Diary of a Future President,” for which Rodriguez directed the pilot and co-starred as the future president.

“At I Can & I Will, we are constantly working to expand the narrative of underrepresented communities and I am over the moon to join forces with the incredible leaders at 20th in that mission,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Additionally, Rodriguez established the We Will Foundation with her family, which aims to uplift and champion underprivileged youth through arts, education, scholarship funding, and financial literacy.

She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein