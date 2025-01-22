‘Wicked,’ ‘Mean Girls’ Land Film Nominations for GLAAD Media Awards

“Wicked,” “Queer,” “Mean Girls” and “My Old Ass” are among the movies that have been nominated as Outstanding Film at the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which announced its nominations on Wednesday. Other nominated projects included “Cuckoo,” “Drive-Away Dolls,” “Love Lies Bleeding” and “Problemista.”

GLAAD, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy organization, leaned heavily toward smaller independent films in its nominations, with “Wicked” and “Mean Girls” the most high-profile films in the top category. It did not nominate “Emilia Pérez,” the Netflix film about a Mexican drug lord (played by transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón) who undergoes gender-affirming surgery.

Television nominees included “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Loot” and “Shrinking” in the comedy category, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Arcane” and “Interview With the Vampire” in drama and “Agatha All Along,” “Diarra From Detroit” and “Palm Royale” in the Outstanding New Series category.

GLAAD also nominated documentaries, reality programs, children’s programming, music artists, stage productions, podcasts, comic books and journalism.

In a statement, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “The GLAAD Media Awards were created nearly four decades ago to champion LGBTQ stories amid a deeply hostile and unsafe time for our community. Today, this mission holds true and ever-more important as attacks against LGBTQ people are not only growing, but finding new avenues. Whether it’s rampant misinformation or defamation of transgender people, LGBTQ youth, or the shocking corporate rollback of policies and programs that keep LGBTQ people seen and safe in a workforce, what will always prevail is our truth and talent.

“This year’s nominees for the 36th GLAAD Media Awards represent the best of our vibrant community, spanning across all media, genres and mediums, and send a loud and global message to industry leaders that our stories are not only popular and entertaining, but necessary and culture-changing.”

The 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 27.

Here is a list of nominees. Additional credits and Spanish-language categories are available at glaad.org.

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Cuckoo (Neon)

Drive-Away Dolls (Focus Features)

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Mean Girls (Paramount Pictures)

My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Problemista (A24)

Queer (A24)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (Max)

Loot (Apple TV+)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Sort Of (Max)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Arcane (Netflix)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Found (NBC)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Wicked City (ALLBLK)

Outstanding New Series

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Black Doves (Netflix)

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

Diarra from Detroit (BET+)

Fantasmas (HBO)

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Kaos (Netflix)

No Good Deed (Netflix)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV

Am I Ok? (Max)

Fancy Dance (Apple TV+)

Good Grief (Netflix)

The Groomsmen: Second Chances (Hallmark)

The Holiday Exchange (Amazon Prime Video / Peacock)

Mother of the Bride (Netflix)

Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Prime Video)

Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane (Hallmark)

Sweethearts (Max)

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance (Tubi)

Outstanding Documentary

“Breaking the News” Independent Lens (PBS)

“Campbell Addy” Photographer (National Geographic)

Chasing Chasing Amy (Level 33 Entertainment)

Down in the Valley (Starz)

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Hummingbirds” POV (PBS)

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (HBO)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Netflix)

“Who I am Not” POV (PBS)

Will & Harper (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Disney+)

Carol & The End of the World (Netflix)

Eric (Netflix)

Expats (Amazon Prime Video)

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Get Millie Black (Max)

Mary & George (Starz)

The New Look (Apple TV+)

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

20,000 Species of Bees (Film Movement)

Backspot (XYZ Films)

Before I Change My Mind (Epic Pictures)

Big Boys (Dark Star Pictures)

Close to You (Greenwich Entertainment)

Crossing (MUBI)

Fitting In (Blue Fox Entertainment)

High Tide (Strand Releasing)

Housekeeping for Beginners (Focus Features)

A Place of Our Own (Dark Star Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Big Freedia Means Business (Fuse)

The Boyfriend (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Southern Charm (Bravo)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (Freeform)

We’re Here (HBO)

Wiggin’ Out with Tokyo Stylez (We TV)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder / AMC+)

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras (MTV)

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)

Hell’s Kitchen: Head Chef’s Only (Fox)

I Kissed a Boy (Hulu)

I Kissed a Girl (Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Aunt Praline’s Sweetie Pie” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Paramount+)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon)

Firebuds (Disney Jr.)

“I’m Pogey” Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Let’s Go, Bananas! (Cartoonito)

Monster High (Nickelodeon)

“Our Family Musical” Sesame Street (Max)

“Princess Royal Wedding” Princess Power (Netflix)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Jr. / Disney+)

Vida the Vet (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action

Empire Waist (Blue Fox Entertainment)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

“If You Love Me” Beyond Black Beauty (Amazon Prime Video)

Jane (Apple TV+)

“Louds in Love” The Really Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Fright Krewe (Hulu / Peacock)

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House (Disney Channel)

“I Wanna Dance with My Buddy” Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

“Powerless” Monsters at Work (Disney Channel)

“Summer of Heart Eyes” Primos (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, AFTERS (More is More)

Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (Darkroom/Interscope)

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Elton John, Never Too Late: Soundtrack to the Disney+ Documentary (UMG Recordings)

Joy Oladokun, OBSERVATIONS FROM A CROWDED ROOM (Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS (Geffen Records)

Omar Apollo, God Said No (Warner Records)

Orville Peck, Stampede (Warner Records)

Tove Lo, HEAT (Pretty Swede Records)

Victoria Monét, JAGUAR II: Deluxe (Lovett Music/RCA Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)

The Blessed Madonna (Warner Records)

Durand Bernarr (DSing Records)

Gigi Perez (Gigi Perez PS/Island)

The Last Dinner Party (Island Records)

Medium Build (Island Records)

Michaela Jaé (TribeDisciples)

Remi Wolf (Island Records)

Villano Antillano (La Buena Fortuna Music)

Young Miko (Wave Music Group/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Cult of Love

Illinoise

Lempicka

Mother Play

Oh, Mary!

Outstanding Podcast

Baby, This is Keke Palmer (Wondery)

But We Loved (iHeart)

Las Culturistas (iHeart)

Made it Out (Made It Out Media)

Queer West (Audible)

Rooted Recovery (Promises Behavioral Health)

“The Science Of Transgender Healthcare, Puberty Blockers, & Conversion Therapy with Dr. Jack Turban” The Checkup with Dr. Mike (DM Operations Inc.)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio 71)

Surface Level

Tres Leches

Outstanding Video Game

Caravan SandWitch (Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Dread Delusion (Lovely Hellplace / DreadXP)

Dustborn (Red Thread Games / Spotlight by Quantic Dream)

Fear the Spotlight (Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Minds Beneath Us (BearBone Studio)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Sorry We’re Closed (à la mode games / Akupara Games)

Until Then (Polychroma Games / Maximum Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern (DC Comics)

Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices (Marvel Infinity Comics)

Captain Marvel (Marvel Comics)

I Heart Skull-Crusher (BOOM! Studios)

The Nice House by the Sea (DC Comics)

NYX (Marvel Comics)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy (DC Comics)

Spectregraph (DSTLRY)

Suicide Squad: Dream Team (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Ash’s Cabin (First Second)

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story (DC Comics)

Becoming Who We Are: Real Stories About Growing Up Trans (A Wave Blue World)

Deadendia: The Divine Order (Union Square & Co.)

The Deep Dark (Graphix)

The Fox Maidens (HarperAlley)

Lunar Boy (HarperAlley)

My Fairy Godfather (Fantagraphics)

The Ribbon Skirt (Graphix)

The Science of Ghosts (Legendary Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

The 77th Tony Awards (CBS)

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)

“Bernie Sanders Rips the Democratic Establishment; Trump Allies Claim Massive Mandate: A Closer Look” Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

“D.C. Woman Turns Childhood Home Into Communal Living For LGBTQ+ Seniors” The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

“DNA: This is Not My Child / Mom, Why Can’t You Accept Me?” Karamo (syndicated)

“Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation” The View (ABC)

“Laverne Cox Unpacks Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation, Bullying & Transness for Spirit Day” The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

“Libraries” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“Queer Teacher Gets a Life-Changing Surprise!” The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

“A Special Monologue for the Republican in Your Life” Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Becoming Che” SC Featured (ESPN)

“Big Gay Football” CBS Sports (CBS)

“Demystifying Trans Identities” (Spectrum News 1 Ohio)

“Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on Fatherhood” CBS News Sunday Morning (CBS)

“Project Asylum: Transgender Asylum Seekers Find Hope Through San Francisco’s LGBTQ Asylum Project” CBS News Bay Area (KPIX-TV CBS 5 Bay Area)

“Small Town in Arkansas a Safe Haven For LGBTQ+ Residents” GMA3 (ABC)

“Spectrum Indigenous Celebrates Pride Month With Two Spirit Powwows” KREM 2 News (KREM-TV CBS 2 Spokane)

“Stonewall House” NBC News Now (NBC)

“Transgender Pastor In California Builds Inclusive Church For LGBTQ+ Community” CBS Mornings (CBS)

“Vogue Realness: Billy Porter & LGBTQIA Community Celebrate Dancer O’Shae Sibley” America In Black (BET+)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“American Problems, Trans Solutions” Local, USA (PBS via WORLD Channel)

“The Cure for HIV” Scripps News Reports (Scripps News)

“Chella Man” It’s Ok to Ask Questions (WMAQ-TV NBC 5 Chicago)

“The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein” 48 Hours (CBS)

“Proud Legacy: A NY1 Special” (Spectrum News NY1)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“Africa’s Anti-LGBTQ Laws: Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Ghana Wants Bill Accelerated” Horizons Middle East & Africa (Bloomberg Television)

“Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Names J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk in Cyberbullying Suit” NBC News Now (NBC)

“Democrats are Learning The Wrong Message on Trans Youth” Inside with Jen Psaki (MSNBC)

“Finding Love & Light in Unexpected Places: Small Towns Celebrate Pride Across America” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Ina Fried Talks Imane Khelif” The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

“LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers flee to U.S. to Save Their Lives” José Díaz-Balart Reports (MSNBC)

“Pride Across America” ABC News Live (ABC)

“Rep. Leigh Finke Discusses Gender Affirming Healthcare with Pamela Brown” CNN Newsroom (CNN)

“Sarah McBride reflects on Becoming First Openly Transgender Person Elected To Congress” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“Young Voters Could Decide The 2024 Election” Inside the 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

“After Trump’s Election Win, Local Trans Community Concerned About Their Future” by DeAsia Paige (The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

“‘Changing The Narrative’: Advocates Fight HIV Stigma in Dallas’ Latino Community” by Abraham Nudelstejer (The Dallas Morning News)

“‘I Want To Exist’: Three Days at a Texas Summer Camp for LGBTQ Kids.” by Erin Allday (San Antonio Express-News)

“Joe Locke on ‘Heartstopper’ Embracing Sex, Being a Queer Marvel Star in ‘Agatha’ and Why ‘There Are Days I Never Want to Play a Gay Character Again’” by Adam B. Vary (Variety)

“Meet the Young Transgender Teens Changing America and the World” by Ryan Adamczeski (The Advocate)

“Noah J. Ricketts Brings the Bluegrass to Hollywood and Broadway” by Spencer Jenkins (Queer Kentucky)

“Opinion: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality, More LGBTQ+ History Left to Write” by Josiah Robinson (Tulsa World)

“Our Queerest Century” [special project] (Los Angeles Times)

“Paris Olympics: More Queer Athletes, More Medals, More Pride, Less Grindr” by Dawn Ennis (Washington Blade)

“Sasha Velour Sashays Into The Culture Wars” by Maura Judkis (The Washington Post)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Allure

Cosmopolitan

The Hollywood Reporter

Metro Weekly

OUT

People

Plus

Variety

Vogue

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Afraid Your Child Will Regret Their Transition? Let’s Talk About It!” by Ben V. Greene (Romper.com)

“CeCé Telfer Was Barred From Competing at The 2024 Paris Olympics as a Trans Woman Athlete. She Has Her Sights Set On L.A. In 2028.” by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

“First They Tried to ‘Cure’ Gayness. Now They’re Fixated on ‘Healing’ Trans People.” by Madison Pauly with Henry Carnell (MotherJones.com)

“Fleeing the Country and Rationing Testosterone: Transgender Americans’ New Reality Under a Trump Presidency” by Beth Greenfield (Fortune.com)

“Friends Remember Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Student Who Died After School Fight, as ‘Fiery Kid’” by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

“He’s 23 and in an Ohio Prison for Exposing Someone to HIV – Even Though He Couldn’t Transmit the Virus” by Ken Schneck (TheBuckeyeFlame.com)

“Missouri Republican’s Antigay Slur-Filled Posts Remain on Instagram Despite Violating Meta’s Policies” by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate.com)

“Thailand Could Soon Legalize Same-Sex Marriage. It Would Change Lives.” by Rebecca Root (them.us)

“These Trans People And Their Families Can’t Afford To Flee To A Friendlier State” by Nico Lang (HuffPost.com)

“Your Guide to Accessing Gender-Affirming Care” by Madison Feller (Elle.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Ballin’ Out” (OutSports.com)

“The Legacy of Cecilia Gentili: First Pride Without Mother” (Time.com)

“A Life In Fear: The Dangers Of Finding Love Online As A Queer Woman In Nigeria” (CNN.com)

“Love to the Max: Family Bonds Protect a Trans Teen in Texas”(NewYorker.com)

“The Past, Present, and Future of Trans Visibility in Fashion” (InStyle.com)

“Rainbow Girls: 10 Years of Protection and Prejudice” The Picture Show (NPR.org)

“RuPaul, Tina Knowles, Billy Eichner & More Give Ts Madison Her Flowers” (LogoTV.com)

“The Uncertain Future Of A Historic LGBTQ+ Safe Space: New York City’s People’s Beach” (ABCNews.com)

“War On Woke: How a Gay Rights Index Once Touted By Walmart And Others Became a Conservative Target” (CNBC.com)

“Seat 31” (NewYorker.com)

Outstanding Independent Journalism

The 19th

Assigned Media

The Buckeye Flame

The Don Lemon Show

Erin in the Morning

Gaye Magazine

Queer News Daily

The Queer Review

TransLash Media

Under the Desk News

Special Recognition

“DRAG: The Musical”

OUTLOUD

Q.Digital

“Red Ink: A Tribute to Cecilia Gentili”

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

The New York Liberty