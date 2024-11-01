Super7 Debuts New Godzilla Figure for 70th Anniversary, Part of New Line of Toys | Exclusive

Godzilla Day is nearly here and as part of the festivities (tied to the iconic movie monster’s 70th anniversary), Super7 is unveiling a new Godzilla figure that is part of a new line of toys called FUN! FUN!

The new figure is inspired by the 1989 film “Godzilla vs. Biollante,” considered one of the best (if not the single greatest) Godzilla films of all time, this silver Godzilla figure is “crafted from premium soft vinyl and comes in a collector-friendly window box package, complete with a commemorative anniversary sticker.” The figure will be available on both Super7’s website and the official Godzilla website, in limited quantities.

If you’re curious about the new line, FUN! FUN! Are, according to the official release, “5-inch tall, 2-part vinyl figures stylized to be as cute and charming as can be, and come packed in collector-friendly, delightfully-colorful patisserie shop window box packaging.” Super7 says that they take inspiration from “vintage Japanese toys of the past and following the cute and minimal aesthetic of our Mascot Vinyl figures.” They have two points of articulation.

“For over 20 years, Super7 has crafted exclusive, limited-run vinyl figures from Japan, creating high demand among collectors due to their scarcity. Now, with our new FUN! FUN! line of figures, everyone can experience the joy —and FUN!— of Super7’s soft vinyl figures. We’re starting with our first-ever vinyl character from 2001, Godzilla – a perfect tribute to the King of Monsters on the 70th anniversary and an exciting way to stomp into the world of FUN! FUN!” said Brian Flynn, CEO & Co-Founder of Super7, in an official statement.