Stephen Colbert Isn’t Surprised Musk Halted Spending Bill: ‘He’s an Expert at Blowing Things Up on the Launchpad’ | Video

It’s entirely possible that the government may shut down on Friday night at midnight, thanks in large part to Elon Musk, it appears. But Stephen Colbert isn’t surprised by that, given the billionaire’s history of blowing things up.

In this case, Musk appears to have blown up a bipartisan funding bill that was set to be voted on this week to avoid a government shutdown. But Musk went on a posting spree on social media, encouraging Republican members of Congress to kill it for various reasons, which they did.

“I mean, if you think about it, it makes sense that Musk would kill this at the last minute, ’cause he’s an expert at blowing things up on the launchpad,” Colbert joked, playing a clip of one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets exploding in Cape Canaveral.

Colbert also wasn’t surprised at the inclination of Congress to then follow Musk’s word, joking that it’s exactly how this country has always operated.

“I’m sure the founders are spinning in their graves with joy at the way all of this is playing out,” he joked. “After all, the constitution does start with ‘We the people do whatever rich boy tells us. Rich boy makes the big square truck car! LOL’ And we obey! We the people, obey rich boy.”

The CBS host then immediately pointed out that Donald Trump weighed in on the bill several hours later, only to echo what Musk had said previously, leading people to double down on jokes of “President Musk.”

“Woof, well, if he’s gonna be the guy running everything, I’m gonna have to work on my Elon Musk impression. Here goes,” Colbert said, clearing his throat before simply jumping into the air, mocking Musk’s jumpy appearance at a Trump rally earlier this year.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.