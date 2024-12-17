Stephen Colbert Worried for Santa After New Jersey Politician Asks to Down UFOs: ‘Hope You Have a Kevlar Sleigh’ | Video

As panic continues to surround the unidentified drones flying over New Jersey, one of the state’s politicians asked for permission this week to start downing unidentified flying objects at will. So, at this point, Stephen Colbert is pretty worried for Santa Claus.

During his monologue on Monday night, Colbert had a laugh at the panic from politicians in particular. Governor Larry Hogan posted a video on X, still popularly referred to as Twitter, about “dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence,” only for users to add a community note explaining that was he was seeing was very clearly a constellation.

“Fair enough, but that was not Hogan’s only sighting,” Colbert joked. “He later posted: ‘Oh my God, there’s a giant ladle coming for me! And a smaller ladle too, like pouring into the bigger one!’”

The late night host was even more tickled by New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith, who unveiled plans this week to file legislation in congress that “will most of all allow the state police to have the same type of capability as the Department of Defense and Homeland Security that if necessary to down one of these unmanned drones.”

“He wants local police to shoot at anything in the sky in December,” Colbert said, biting back his laughter. “Santa, I hope you have a kevlar sleigh, and don’t forget to take the battery out of Rudolph’s nose.”

“We will have more on this story as we continue to learn nothing about it,” he added.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.