Social Media Eviscerates Donald Trump With ‘President Musk’ Jokes Over Looming Government Shutdown

It was Donald Trump who won the presidential election in November. But after congressional Republicans bowed to Elon Musk’s demands to effectively force a government shutdown, social media was lit up on Thursday hailing “President Musk,” “President-Elect Elon Musk and – well, you get it.

Users on Meta’s Threads and to a lesser extent Bluesky served as counterweights to Twitter/X which, of course, is owned by Musk and usually dominates in political moments like this.

At issue: Congress needs to pass a government spending bill by midnight on Friday or everything but spending deemed essential will cease, causing a government shutdown. A bipartisan deal was reached on Wednesday that included concessions Republicans demanded, but they weren’t austere enough for Musk. He demanded Republicans scuttle it.

Trump soon echoed Musk’s demand, and on Thursday congressional Republicans rewrote the bill with even starker cuts, among them taking $190 million away from funding for pediatric cancer research. The bill subsequently failed and as of this writing it’s looking likely there will be a shutdown just in time for Christmas.

Obviously there’s not a lot ordinary people can do about any of this except make jokes. Which brings us to “President Musk,” a concept that essentially dominated conversations about all of this on Threads and Bluesky — and yes, on X/Twitter too.

Even elected officials got in on the jokes. Rep. Dan Godman for example joked on MSNBC that Trump is “Chief of Staff” to “President Musk.”

President-elect Musk really screwed things up badly on this one. If the government shuts down tomorrow, it’s ALL on him!! — Robert Cooper (@robertcooper-us.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:13:31.929Z

Confirmed: every time you use the phrase "President Musk" an angel gets its wings, Donald Trump turns one Behr-Scale shade more orange, and his heart shrinks an additional 5%, Grinch-style.So please use this highly accurate moniker liberally. — Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T01:58:16.023Z

And over on CNN Senator Elizabeth Warren made a similar joke — much more laconically however.

Rep. Robert Garcia went there too, quipping, “Welcome to the Elon Musk presidency, where Donald Trump is now clearly the Vice-President.”

They cut pediatric cancer research out of the bill after President Musk got involved.Pediatric cancer research.Merry Christmas. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:25:08.246Z