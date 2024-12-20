Social Media Eviscerates Donald Trump With ‘President Musk’ Jokes Over Looming Government Shutdown

Outrage and mockery erupted on Threads and Bluesky after congressional Republicans, egged on by Elon Musk, killed their own funding bill

It was Donald Trump who won the presidential election in November. But after congressional Republicans bowed to Elon Musk’s demands to effectively force a government shutdown, social media was lit up on Thursday hailing “President Musk,” “President-Elect Elon Musk and – well, you get it.

Users on Meta’s Threads and to a lesser extent Bluesky served as counterweights to Twitter/X which, of course, is owned by Musk and usually dominates in political moments like this.

At issue: Congress needs to pass a government spending bill by midnight on Friday or everything but spending deemed essential will cease, causing a government shutdown. A bipartisan deal was reached on Wednesday that included concessions Republicans demanded, but they weren’t austere enough for Musk. He demanded Republicans scuttle it.

Trump soon echoed Musk’s demand, and on Thursday congressional Republicans rewrote the bill with even starker cuts, among them taking $190 million away from funding for pediatric cancer research. The bill subsequently failed and as of this writing it’s looking likely there will be a shutdown just in time for Christmas.

Obviously there’s not a lot ordinary people can do about any of this except make jokes. Which brings us to “President Musk,” a concept that essentially dominated conversations about all of this on Threads and Bluesky — and yes, on X/Twitter too.

Even elected officials got in on the jokes. Rep. Dan Godman for example joked on MSNBC that Trump is “Chief of Staff” to “President Musk.”

George Conway (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:48:23.979Z

Sound about right.

George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T22:35:34.377Z

President-elect Musk really screwed things up badly on this one. If the government shuts down tomorrow, it’s ALL on him!!

Robert Cooper (@robertcooper-us.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:13:31.929Z

Confirmed: every time you use the phrase "President Musk" an angel gets its wings, Donald Trump turns one Behr-Scale shade more orange, and his heart shrinks an additional 5%, Grinch-style.So please use this highly accurate moniker liberally.

Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T01:58:16.023Z

NOT MY PRESIDENT!

Jennifer Taub (@jentaub.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:10:34.638Z

And over on CNN Senator Elizabeth Warren made a similar joke — much more laconically however.

View on Threads

Rep. Robert Garcia went there too, quipping, “Welcome to the Elon Musk presidency, where Donald Trump is now clearly the Vice-President.”

View on Threads

Read on for more reactions.

View on Threads
View on Threads
View on Threads
Chris Hayes (Credit: MSNBC)
Read Next
Chris Hayes: Elon Musk 'Took $190 Million Away From Kids With Cancer' | Video

They cut pediatric cancer research out of the bill after President Musk got involved.Pediatric cancer research.Merry Christmas.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:25:08.246Z

I just saw someone call Trump a PINO : President In Name Only 😂😂

Francesca Bonano (@runningwiththedogs.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T03:12:57.907Z
Jimmy Fallon
Read Next
Jimmy Fallon Coins Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Couple Name

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments