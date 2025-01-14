Graham Norton Recalls Cutting Robert De Niro’s Rambling Late Night Story for Time | Video

Robert De Niro isn’t exactly known to be the chattiest celebrity in the world, and U.K. late night host Graham Norton saw that firsthand while interviewing the Oscar winner on his beloved “Graham Norton Show.”

Norton appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday to promote his new novel “Frankie,”and he explained his ability to write is aided by his ability to know a good story and make cuts when needed — as evidenced by his experience with De Niro. Norton then went on to share one of the worst stories he had to hear in his years of late night.

The host said that the famed actor is “a lovely, lovely man” but frankly “isn’t that chatty.” This makes him one of the more challenging actors for talk show hosts to interview, and Meyers echoed the same sentiment.

“I discovered, as you know, that he’s a benign presence,” Norton said. “You know, it’s not like he’s having a horrible time. He’s having a nice time. He just doesn’t like to talk very much.”

The talk show host went on to talk about one appearance by De Niro in particular where he told an anecdote so meandering it had to be cut from the show.

“It must have been about the fourth time he was on,” Norton said. “And he was having such a nice time. He started to tell an anecdote. And we were like, ‘Oh my God, Robert De Niro is telling an anecdote.’ Well, it soon became clear why he doesn’t.”

Norton explained joked that the anecdote reminded him of “an old lady” getting caught up and turned around by the details of the day rather than the meat of the story, and that De Niro eventually realized it had become twisted around like spaghetti in his head. After rambling on for awhile, Norton says De Niro went, “Why am I telling this?”

The audience erupted in laughter as Norton assured Meyers that they cut the entire bit from the show.

To hear the full story, be sure to watch the “Late Night” interview clip below:

