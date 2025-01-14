Harlan Coben’s ‘Missing You’ Reigns Over ‘American Primeval’ Debut With 15.2 Million Views, Tops Netflix TV Top 10

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Harlan Coben’s series “Missing You” held onto the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched shows list, outpacing the debut of “American Primeval.”

After scoring the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows last week as the limited series debuted to 21.7 million views, “Missing You” maintained its top spot on the list despite dropping to 15.2 million views during the week of Jan. 6. Viewership for “Missing You” outpaced the launch of Western series “American Primeval,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 10.4 million views.

Still, “American Primeval” racked up a bigger audience during the week than docuseries “Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action,” which took third place on the English TV list with 7.7 million views, as well the debut of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” which took the No. 4 place with 5.9 views for the week after its Jan. 6 debut.

“Departure,” which was added to Netflix’s library at the start of 2025, continued to gain traction, with its first season becoming the week’s No. 5 most-watched show with 3.6 million views while Season 2 came in ninth place with 2.4 million views. “Virgin River” was the week’s sixth most-watched English show as it scored 3.1 million views, surpassing viewership for “Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy,” which took seventh place with 2.9 million views, and “Black Doves” Season 1, which came in eighth place with 2.8 million views.

“Squid Game” Season 2 kept its winning streak going as Netflix’s most-watched title of the week for the third week in a row, this time clocking in at 26.3 million views. Since its Dec. 26 premiere, “Squid Game” Season 2 has tallied up 152.5 million views, ranking as the No. 2 most-watched non-English show ever — behind Season 1 — as well as the third most-watched season on Netflix ever behind “Squid Game” Season 1 and “Wednesday.”

“Squid Game” Season 1 also continued to see a viewing boost amidst the Season 2 release, with Season 1 taking the No. 3 spot on the week’s top non-English TV list with 8.7 million views.

On the film front, “The Secret Life of Pets 2” was the most-watched English movie of the week with 15 million views (“The Secret Life of Pets” came in fourth place with 6.2 million views). Holiday-themed thriller “Carry On” took second place with 7.2 million views while “Ma” took third place with 7 million views this week.