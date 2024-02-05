You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Grammys recorded new growth with the 2024 ceremony soaring to the biggest audience the awards show has seen since 2020.

The 66th annual awards show brought in 16.9 million viewers on CBS, according to Nielsen fast national and Out of Home ratings data. That’s up 34% from the 12.4 million viewers brought in by last year’s ceremony, which at the time marked the Grammys’ biggest audience since 2020.

As the ceremony livestreamed on Paramount+, the Grammys saw its highest viewership on the streamer yet, up 173% from last year’s streaming audience. Estimates for delayed live-plus three-day viewing are expected to lift the Grammys audience to over 17 million viewers.

Viewership for the ceremony peaked with 18.25 million from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., during the show’s In-Memoriam segment that featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino.

Viewership for the 2024 Grammys substantially exceeded the 2021 show, which received 9.39 million total viewers, as well as the 2022 ceremony, which saw a slight uptick with 9.59 million total viewers.

Still, Sunday night’s show, which was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth year in a row, fell short of the show’s pre-pandemic audience, which scored 18.8 million total viewers in 2020 and 19.9 million viewers in 2019.

Hosted at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday night’s show featured performances from SZA, Joni Mitchel, U2, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Luke Combs (with Tracy Chapman), Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

The night included several buzzy moments, including Taylor Swift announcing a new album coming out in April as she claimed her Grammy for Best Pop Vocal album for “Midnights,” and Jay-Z calling out the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé in the Album of the Year category.

On social media, the viral moments boosted the Grammys to average 62.6 billion potential impressions, making it the No. 1 social entertainment event of 2024 thus far. By Monday morning, social video clips of the Grammys reached 56.4 million.

Before the show, “Live from E!: Grammys” drew 1.5 million viewers — its biggest audience in seven years — as both the pre-show “Live from E!: Countdown to the Grammys” and post-show “Live from E!: Grammys After Party” also saw their highest total viewers in four years.