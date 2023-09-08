Greg Berlanti has donated $800,000 across several strike relief funds available to cast and crew who continue to be impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, TheWrap has learned.

The prolific TV producer — whose overall deal was suspended by Warner Bros. TV earlier this week alongside Mindy Kaling, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Chuck Lorre, Bill Lawrence and John Wells — said in a Friday letter that he plans to donate $150,000 to both the Entertainment Community Fund and Motion Picture & Television Fund. He added that he intends to ask that the contribution go to support staff and below-the-line workers, and implored “other industry workers in a fortunate enough situation to give what they can to these

organizations today.”

In addition to the cumulative $300,000 donated to the funds, Berlanti, through his Greg Berlanti Prods., has started a strike relief fund of an additional $500,000 for support staff and below-the-line workers on shows from his own production company.

Berlanti noted that the company is doing their “best to spread these

funds amongst as many people as possible,” with former or current staffers in need of assistance receiving funds in denominations of $500 to $1,500.

“I am a proud member of the WGA and I support a fair deal that continues to provide sustainable lifelong careers for all of the incredible talent just entering this business,” Berlanti wrote in the letter. “I also know how vulnerable so many are right now, and I want to make sure we are doing all we can to help others while both these strikes continue. If you have any other ideas of how we can help or be of service to you or those in our production families that are most vulnerable during this time, please let us know and we will do our best. Until then, know that we are very much looking forward to that time when we are all working together again.”

Berlanti joins a slew of leading creatives who have contributed monetary support to industry workers impacted by the strike, including Ryan Murphy, who kickstarted a $500,000 fund for cast and crew from his production company, and filmmaker Paul Feig, who gifted $100,000 to a strike relief fund in support of “those caught in the crossfire.”

You can read Berlanti’s full letter below:

Dear Fellow Co-Workers,



I hope wherever you are, you and your family or loved ones are safe and healthy. Obviously, we are living in an unprecedented moment in modern history. The COVID-19 pandemic is devastating lives, nations and businesses around the world, including our own. “



That’s how I started my last email of this kind, three years ago in the heart of the pandemic, to let everyone know what our company was doing to try and help people. I never thought that within three years I would have to write a note of a similar nature, but as the WGA strike stretches into the fourth month, and with SAG joining the picket lines in July, once again I wanted to reach out and offer as much immediate help as we can.



As I said during the pandemic, I realize not knowing when your job might return creates a significant financial and emotional hardship for many. Also, I know many of our coworkers have barely caught their financial breath since that time. It is very important to me, and everyone at Berlanti Productions, that

we are doing all that we can to help you during this moment. Early in the strike, like many others in my position, I donated to the Entertainment Community Fund. I will be making additional donations of 150,000 to that fund and the same amount to the Motion Picture & Television Fund — two amazing

organizations I am incredibly proud to be associated with and that represent the best qualities of our business. I will be asking for that money to be earmarked for support staff and below-the-line workers. I implore other industry workers in a fortunate enough situation to give what they can to these organizations today.



In addition, for the support staff and below-the-line workers of our own shows, we are starting a strike relief fund of an additional 500,000 dollars. If you are receiving this email it means you have worked on one of our shows in the last few years in that capacity. If you have worked on one of our shows and

haven’t received this email for some reason, and have heard about this elsewhere, that’s okay too. Either way: if you are in need, please email my associate Carl Ogawa at Strikerelief@berlantiproductions.com, and let him know the show you work(ed) on, what your position was and the best number to reach you at. He will coordinate the rest with you directly. As during the

pandemic, we will not share your personal circumstance or request with anyone. Please note, there is about a ten-day turnaround time for funds to get to you. Also, we will be doing our best to spread these funds amongst as many people as possible, so they will be in denominations of 500 to 1500 dollars.



I am a proud member of the WGA and I support a fair deal that continues to provide sustainable lifelong careers for all of the incredible talent just entering this business. I also know how vulnerable so many are right now, and I want to make sure we are doing all we can to help others while both these strikes

continue. If you have any other ideas of how we can help or be of service to you or those in our production families that are most vulnerable during this time, please let us know and we will do our best. Until then, know that we are very much looking forward to that time when we are all working together again.



Warmest,

Greg Berlanti

