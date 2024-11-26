‘Even Hitler Was Elected Democratically’: NY Congressman Sounds the Alarm on Trump Cabinet Picks as ‘Yes People’

Congressman Gregory Meeks is worried Donald Trump is surrounding himself with “yes people” with his controversial cabinet picks.

While speaking on CNN, the New York Congressman sounded the alarm after weeks of Trump’s many controversial cabinet appointments following his presidential election win. He also echoed quotes made by Trump’s vice president JD Vance calling him “America’s Hitler.”

“I’ve got concerns about him and his background and the things that he said and the people that he put in place,” Meeks said. “When he has said he looks at their resume, he doesn’t. He wants to know if they are loyal to him. There’s reasons why you’ve heard Republicans – even his current vice president JD Vance once described him as maybe America’s Hitler. Why? Because even Hitler was elected democratically.”

He continued, “You can’t just go along with what someone says, and it seems to me that the president is putting in place some yes people.

Trump’s number of alarming cabinet choices began with “Fox & Friends” co-host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense and Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence. The president-elect really dropped jaws by picking Matt Gaetz as his pick for Attorney General, despite allegations of him having sex with two minors.

Gaetz bowed out of the appointment last week saying, ““While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

Trump quickly named Florida AG Pam Bondi as his replacement for Gaetz’ appointment as Attorney General.

He also announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will co-head the newly instated Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies — essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Trump said in the announcement where he also called this effort “The Manhattan Project” of our time.