Griffith Park Fire Quickly Extinguished in 31 Minutes, Arson Suspect Detained

Yet another fire broke out in Los Angeles on Monday, this time in Griffith Park. But first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire, putting the quarter-acre blaze out in just 31 minutes.

The Los Angeles Police Department told reporting media that an arson suspect was taken into custody for the event, but no charges had been made as of Monday afternoon, according to CBS News. He was found 1.5 miles from the scene, ABC7 reported.

The fire began Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., and according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it covered a quarter of an acre, burning on a slope below Griffith Observatory. Fortunately, all potentially threatened structures “were successfully defended and undamaged,” and no evacuations were needed.

The Griffith Park fire came as Los Angeles remains under high alert after the massive blazes that have ravaged Pacific Palisades, Altadena and elsewhere for nearly two weeks. The area of this particular fire remains under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday, “due to damaging Santa Ana winds and very low humidities.”

Los Angeles is currently reeling from the damage of multiple wildfires, with President Donald Trump set to visit the area in his first visit as president after being sworn into office earlier Monday.

