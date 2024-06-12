After a preview for “The Kardashians” Season 5 teased her upcoming appearance, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said it was a “huge honor” to meet Kim Kardashian.

“I have a lot of respect for her and the work that she does in advocacy and prison reform,” Blanchard told TheWrap.

In a preview of the Season 5 premiere, Kardashian is seen knocking on a door, saying “Hi, Gypsy” as Blanchard welcomes her in. Their extended conversation has not yet debuted on the Hulu reality series, but Blanchard revealed they discussed criminal justice reform, of which Kardashian has been a champion for years.

“I have been on the prison side of things, so I have a lot of opinions about prison reform, so getting the chance to sit down with her and talk a little bit deeper into things was a huge honor,” the true crime subject noted.

As for what else transpires during her cameo on “The Kardashians,” Blanchard teased that fans will have to watch the episode to find out more.

“The Kardashians” isn’t the only current unscripted series to feature Blanchard, as the 32-year-old was the subject of two recent Lifetime docuseries: “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” which followed Blanchard’s last couple months in prison; and “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” which chronicled Blanchard’s transition out of incarceration.

“This is the first time we could follow me over a significant amount of time, and so in that time, a lot of exciting things were happening for me — I was about ready to see the parole board,” Blanchard explained. “I really wanted to expand on some of these things that I had learned. It had been a couple of years since other documentaries were done and, over time, you learn things about your past.”

Despite appearing on “The Kardashians,” Blanchard doesn’t see herself appearing on other reality series, such as “Dancing With the Stars,” in the future, admitting, “I can’t dance — I don’t have the grooves, I don’t have the moves.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop Thursdays at midnight ET on Hulu.