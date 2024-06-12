Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Getting to Meet Kim Kardashian Was a ‘Huge Honor’

“I have a lot of respect for her and the work that she does in advocacy and prison reform,” Blanchard tells TheWrap

Gypsy-Rose-Blanchard-Kim-Kardashian
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

After a preview for “The Kardashians” Season 5 teased her upcoming appearance, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said it was a “huge honor” to meet Kim Kardashian.

“I have a lot of respect for her and the work that she does in advocacy and prison reform,” Blanchard told TheWrap.

In a preview of the Season 5 premiere, Kardashian is seen knocking on a door, saying “Hi, Gypsy” as Blanchard welcomes her in. Their extended conversation has not yet debuted on the Hulu reality series, but Blanchard revealed they discussed criminal justice reform, of which Kardashian has been a champion for years.

“I have been on the prison side of things, so I have a lot of opinions about prison reform, so getting the chance to sit down with her and talk a little bit deeper into things was a huge honor,” the true crime subject noted.

Gypsy-Rose-Life-After-Lock-Up
Read Next
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Regrets Getting Married in Prison: 'I Learned the Hard Way'

As for what else transpires during her cameo on “The Kardashians,” Blanchard teased that fans will have to watch the episode to find out more.

“The Kardashians” isn’t the only current unscripted series to feature Blanchard, as the 32-year-old was the subject of two recent Lifetime docuseries: “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” which followed Blanchard’s last couple months in prison; and “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” which chronicled Blanchard’s transition out of incarceration.

“This is the first time we could follow me over a significant amount of time, and so in that time, a lot of exciting things were happening for me — I was about ready to see the parole board,” Blanchard explained. “I really wanted to expand on some of these things that I had learned. It had been a couple of years since other documentaries were done and, over time, you learn things about your past.”

Despite appearing on “The Kardashians,” Blanchard doesn’t see herself appearing on other reality series, such as “Dancing With the Stars,” in the future, admitting, “I can’t dance — I don’t have the grooves, I don’t have the moves.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop Thursdays at midnight ET on Hulu.

The Kardashians
Read Next
'The Kardashians' Season 5 Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.