The Kardashians are back and better than ever for Season 5 of their Hulu reality show.

With Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie putting their professional lives into overdrive — from going above and beyond during fashion week to Kim balancing law school with her entreprenurial pursuits — the sisters will have to lean on one another, as well as their mother, Kris, as they balance their personal needs.

Season 5 also picks up with Kourtney at the end of her pregnancy alongside Travis Barker, while Khloé can explore single life following her breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Keep on reading for all deets on this season’s release schedule.

When did “The Kardashians” premiere?”

Season 5 of the reality show debuted on Thursday, May 23 on Hulu with its first episode, “Welcome to my Mind,” which follows Kris planning the perfect baby shower for Kourtney while Kendall and Kylie kick off the season with an overdue sisterly chat.

What time are new episodes streaming on Hulu?

New episodes drop on Hulu at midnight ET each Thursday, so west coast viewers can watch new episodes at 9 p.m. PT on Wednesdays.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Kardashians” will drop one new episode each week on Thursdays. Here’s the episode release schedule so far:

Episode 1: “Welcome to my Mind” – Thursday, May 23

– Thursday, May 23 Episode 2: “Get it Together” – Thursday, May 30

– Thursday, May 30 Episode 3: “This is Going to Be Really Hot Tea” – Thursday, June 6

– Thursday, June 6 Episode 4: “I’m the Man of the Year” – Thursday, June 13

Watch the trailer for Season 5: