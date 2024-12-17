Hallmark Dives Into Reality Dating Shows With First Trailer for ‘Small Town Setup’ | Exclusive

Hallmark is no longer just producing love, it’s making it happen in the channel’s upcoming show. TheWrap has your exclusive first look at the trailer for “Small Town Setup,” the brand’s first foray into the world of dating reality shows.

The Hallmark+ original will be hosted by Ashley Williams, who is best known for her roles on “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Good Morning Miami.” All six episodes of “Small Town Setup” will be available Jan. 2 on the streamer.

“We’re going on an adventure with heart, hope and a hefty dose of small town magic,” Williams teases in the trailer for the upcoming series. “People might actually fall in love. It’s like a Hallmark movie for real.” Watch the video below.

Each episode will follow a different set of small town parents with an adult child whose successful in every part of their lives save their love life. Naturally to this tried-and-true format, all of these adult children will live in big cities. Parents will then rally their friends and neighbors to find three potential matches for their son or daughter curated by their hometown. When their child returns home for a visit, they will then go on three dates with these suitors. Will they find love in their hometown or head back to the big city?

“Small Town Setup” is produced for Hallmark+ by Keshet Studios. Its executive producers include Peter Traugott and Rebecca Mayer for Keshet Studios, Keren Shahar for Keshet International and Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group. Ailee O’Neill serves as the series’ showrunner and EP, and Williams also has an executive producer credit. Co-executive producers include Ben Long, Nieshia Crawford and Carlton Jordan.

Hallmark has had a streaming vertical since 2007. However, in September of this year the offering was renamed to Hallmark+ with a new slate of original series as well as loyalty benefits program for Hallmark stores.