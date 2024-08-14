Hallmark+ Streaming Platform Sets September Launch

Hallmark has set a September launch date for its new streaming service Hallmark+.

Hallmark+, which doubles as both a streaming service for Hallmark programming as well as a membership rewards program, will debut Sept. 10. The launch date also marks the premiere of several new Hallmark series, including “The Chicken Sisters,” which is based on the novel of the same name that was selected as a Reese’s Book Club pick, and “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” which marks Hallmark’s entrance into unscripted programming.

After their Sept. 10 debut, both “The Chicken Sisters” and “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” will premiere new episodes weekly on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 12.

“The Jane Mysteries,” which stars “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin and “Navigating Christmas” actor Stephen Huszar, will also debut its first episode on Sept. 10 alongside the “Love on the Danube” movie trilogy. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a European river cruise, each movie will feature a new love story with actors including Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown, Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte and Sarah Power and Brendan Penny.

New episodes of “The Jane Mysteries” and “Love on the Danube” will roll out on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Hallmark+ subscribers will also have access to Hallmark VIP Movie Pass features, which is hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and shares behind-the-scenes stories for films like “Blind Date Book Club,” “Branching Out,” “The Wedding Veil” and “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows,” among others.

With plans starting at $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year, Hallmark+ will transform from what was previously known as Hallmark Movies Now and set the network’s original movies available to stream alongside new scripted and unscripted series.

See the full lineup of programming coming to Hallmark+ this fall below.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

“The Chicken Sisters” (Series premiere)

“Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” (Series premiere)

“Love on the Danube: Love Song” (Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown)

“The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription”

Thursday, Sept. 19

“Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway” (Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte)

“The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby”

Thursday, Sept. 26