‘The Simpsons’ Star Hank Azaria Imagines Chief Wiggum Investigating Cats, Dogs Being Eaten in Springfield | Video

“The Simpsons” star Hank Azaria is hopping on the train mocking Donald Trump’s debate soundbite about cats and dogs being eaten.

Trump’s first major blowup in Tuesday night’s presidential debate with Kamala Harris came when he exclaimed that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating neighborhood pets.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in,” Trump said. “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. This is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

In response, Azaria took to social media on Thursday with a video of himself doing one of the many voices he contributes to “The Simpsons” — Chief Wiggum taking a call about a similar issue happening in their fictional Springfield.

“Springfield Police, Chief Clancy Wiggum speaking. How can I help you?” Azaria says, slipping into character. “People are eating dogs? Wait a minute, hot dogs? Oh cats. Mr. Katz is eating hot dogs? No? People are eating dogs and cats. People are eating dogs and cats in Springfield? Are they good?”

Chief Wiggum, Springfield PD, here… they’re doing WHAT? pic.twitter.com/KiK3srkb0i — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) September 12, 2024

Azaria’s joke is far from the first to be made after the debate moment. See more instances, below:

I better go superviral for this… pic.twitter.com/00Laf5QUrx — Fearghas Kelly (@FearghasKelly) September 11, 2024

A key point missing in a lot of post debate analysis is that Trump’s claim about immigrants eating pets almost perfectly syncs up to the piano in the Peanuts theme song. pic.twitter.com/6icWLe1sPN — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 11, 2024

This wasn’t even the only meme-able moment to come from Trump during the debate. When asked if he had a plan in place for health care, he responded, “I have the concepts of a plan and you will be hearing more in the near future.”

Viewers also took that and ran with it, posting the quote under people like “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, Cousin Greg from “Succession” and more.