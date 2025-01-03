Hannah Brenner Slammed for ‘Wildly Inappropriate’ Joke About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Video

Comedian Hannah Brenner is feeling the wrath of Taylor Swift fans after making a “wildly inappropriate” joke about the singer’s relationship with Travis Kelce in the Netflix special “Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year.”

Brenner observed that Luigi Mangione, the alleged shooter in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is “so hot right now,” before adding, “Who knew besides Travis Kelce that you could become so popular with women by shooting loads into a billionaire?”

The joke, which was told in front of a live audience in the video, was met with groans as well as laughs and some cheers.

not to be too woke but that was wildly inappropriate- pic.twitter.com/l3ZVGYBhh8 — rhia⸆⸉ missed london n8 (@strawblushlor) January 2, 2025

On social media, the joke was less well received. One X user who shared the clip wrote, “Not to be too woke but that was wildly inappropriate.”

Another person replied, “I really liked her, but this is just disappointing and not funny at all.”

A third person quipped, “The joke fails simply because the CEO was not close to being a billionaire,” while @Frausun wrote, “It’s a roast. What did you expect? G-rated feel good comedy?”

Brenner was under fire earlier for calling “It Ends With Us” star Blake Lively a “c—t” amidst the drama between her and costar Justin Baldoni. Brenner later apologized, writing on Instagram, “To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo.” She also explained that the special was taped before Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment.

During her set, Brenner also joked about former “Full House” star John Stamos, noting that he was also present for the taping when she said, “He’s the only uncle that I wanted to touch me.”

