Hannah Einbinder feels making the Max dramedy “Hacks” is an emotional “meta experience” that connects her to the creatives behind it and her character, she shared in an appearance on SiriusXM.

The actress described the show’s finale as “heavy” and explained there’s a symbiotic relationship between the actors and writers, which in turn has strengthened her connection to playing Ava Daniels, she told the outlet’s “Stars on SiriusXM”

“When I’m reading some of the scenes that they have written in their emotional scenes, like I really can’t hold it back, because I do feel really close to this character,” she told “Stars on SiriusXM. “And I do feel really close to the creators of the show who do write the words.”

“And, you know, it’s like this weird meta thing where we’re making a show about the connection that you have with people who you make comedy with,” Einbinder continued, “and we are also those people making comedy together and there is this, you know, like I said, this meta experience where it feels so close to me as well as Ava.”

Einbinder added that her performance was easier to tackle because it felt close to home on a personal level.

“I definitely think the finale is a time where it was easy for me to kind of blur the lines and feel really deeply impacted by the scene work, you know?” she continued.

The “Hacks” Season 3 finale premiered Thursday and featured a major shift in the relationship between Ava and her comedy boss Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). The episode follows Deborah as she achieves her goal of hosting a network late-night show, and while she initially says otherwise, Ava finds out she can hire anyone she’d like. While Ava was initially her top pick, Deborah ends up going the safer route and lies to Ava, claiming the network urged her to keep the show’s former head writer.

That pushes Ava to make a threat in the episode’s cliffhanger for Season 4.

“We see a glimmer of reluctance in Ava’s eyes in that final face-off scene where Deborah says, ‘You wouldn’t,’” Einbinder explained to TheWrap. “Ava was kind of scared for a second, and then she reigns it back in.”

“Hacks,” created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, stars Einbinder, Smart, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Christopher McDonald and Megan Stalter. Einbinder’s first stand-up comedy special “Everything Must Go” premieres June 13 on Max.