You’ve seen her help a comedian on “Hacks.” Now prepare to witness Hannah Einbinder take the stage herself. The standup comedian-turned-TV star will make her comedy special debut on June 13 with the Max original, “Everything Must Go.”

Filmed at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, the special will showcase Einbinder as she debuts a variety of characters, including the sun, moon and Earth. It will also include a series of stories from the comedian’s life, such as the lengths her parents went to for a son, her complicated history with meditation and the divine intervention she experienced at her grandmother’s funeral

“When some comedians start off their set, they will say something like, ‘Let me tell you a little bit about me.’ This is my version of that,” Einbinder said in the first teaser for the special.

“I smoked Los Angeles chronic marijuana four-plus times a day during vital stages of my brain’s development,” she continues. “So I am what scientists and doctors have referred to in several articles and medical journals as ruined.” (Watch the full clip above.)

Einbinder is best known as starring as Ava Daniels in Max’s Emmy-winning comedy, “Hacks.” The series concluded its third season on Thursday and was renewed for Season 4 on the same day. For her performance, Einbinder has earned two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations.

As a comedian, Einbinder appeared in the Just for Laugh festival’s New Faces showcase in 2019 and was named by NPR as one of 10 comedians to watch. That same year she made her late night comedy debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and was highlighted as one of “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety in 2021.

“Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go” was performed, written and executive produced by Einbinder. Sandy Honig directed the special and served as an EP. Other executive producers include Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions as well as Ethan Stern and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment.