Harvey Weinstein is headed back to the hospital due to complications with numerous illnesses, including leukemia and “alarming” blood test results, TheWrap has learned.

“Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention,” Weinstein’s attorney Imran H. Ansari said in a Monday statement. “It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes.”

“His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights,” Ansari continued.

Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer echoed that statement on Monday, confirming the former producer has indeed been diagnosed with leukemia following earlier reports.

“Mr. Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukemia, has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not,” Engelmayer told TheWrap. “In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.”

Weinstein returns to Bellevue Hospital to receive medical care nearly one month after first being relocated from Rikers Island — where he’s been imprisoned as he awaits his trial for three sex crimes he’s been accused of — to undergo emergency open heart surgery.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today, however, cannot comment any further than that,” his representatives, Craig Rothfeld and Engelmayer, said at the time. “As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment. We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital.”

Weinstein was also hospitalized over the summer regarding other health issues, as well as catching COVID and double pneumonia. In July, he was admitted to Bellevue “so that he can be treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs and various other conditions,” Rothfeld said at the time.

In October, Weinstein was said to have been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of bone marrow cancer, and has since been undergoing treatment while still in prison, according to multiple reports.

The disgraced media mogul was found guilty of rape charges back in February 2020. The New York Court of Appeals threw out that conviction in April 2024 after ruling Weinstein didn’t get a fair trial after the judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts,” allowing information to be presented that prejudiced the jury because the accusations weren’t part of the charges against him. However, his separate California conviction allows him to remain incarcerated in New York.

