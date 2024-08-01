HBO and Max Multicultural Marketing Chief Jackie Gagne Departs After 4 Years

HBO and Max Multicultural Marketing Chief Jackie Gagne has departed from her role at the company after four years, having worked for the brands in some capacity for more than 13 years. The company said the Multicultural Marketing team will “remain intact” under the supervision of Max and HBO originals executive vice president Pia Barlow.

The originals team was already “closely connected” and there will be “no disruption” to the department’s ongoing work following Gagne’s exit, according to HBO and Max.

“It has been a privilege to lead and work alongside a collective of wildly smart, thoughtful, and innovative colleagues,” Gagne, who served as senior vice president of multicultural marketing, said in a statement. “HBO has long stood for prestige and can’t-miss cultural moments, so being able to oversee campaigns that reach, embrace, and uplift so many audiences, while celebrating those stories, has been a true career highlight. I am so grateful for the impactful work our team has accomplished and the lifelong friendships that have been forged.”

With over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Gagne helped facilitate HBO and Max’s multicultural marketing strategy for the premium cable and streaming outlets. While at Warner Bros. Discovery, she oversaw targeted promotional efforts in support of several original programs, including “Insecure, “”A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “The Last of Us.” She also helped strategize ways to boost engagement and access to diverse communities, including Black, Latinx, AAPI and LGBTIA+ Max viewers.

“I’m immensely grateful to Jackie for the leadership and thoughtful expertise she has brought to HBO and Max over the last 13+ years,” Zach Enterlin, EVP of brand, content, creative and streaming marketing at HBO and Max, said in a statement. “Her talent for crafting campaigns that authentically resonate with diverse audiences has been impactful throughout her career here, and her legacy will endure through the many she has so exceptionally coached and mentored.”

Outside of HBO and Max, Gagne serves on the board of ColorComm, a national woman-driven organization that addresses diversity and inclusion across communications, marketing, advertising and media. She is also the cochair of the ANA Multicultural Marketing and Diversity Committee and is a member of the Ad Age Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.