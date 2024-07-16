Warner Bros. Discovery Begins Layoffs Across Production, Business Affairs and Finance

The latest cost-cutting measures will impact a “significantly lower” number of employees than previous rounds

Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery hit its staff with another round of layoffs this week as part of its overarching plan to cut costs at the studio. The measures will impact a “significantly lower” number of employees compared to previous layoffs, TheWrap has learned.

According to initial reports from Deadline, WBD has already started issuing pink slips to employees working on its streamer Max, in addition to other production, business affairs and finance staffers. Per other media reports, there were under 1,000 employees that were laid off. Less than 10 Max workers were impacted by the cuts.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav speaks at the unveiling of the new Max streaming service on Wednesday, April 12, at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.
The move comes just six days after Warner Bros.-owned news channel CNN cut 100 staffers as part of its own restructuring plans for the brand. It’s also been a year since the studio issued layoffs in its marketing department, which were in the double digits, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In August 2022, Warner Bros. chopped its Max team by 70 roles, specifically in the Max Originals Nonfiction and Live Action, International Originals, Casting and Content Acquisitions departments.

In the world of streaming, Max accounted for 1.4% of total TV viewership for June, according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report.

Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

