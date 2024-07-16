Streaming Reaches Record 40.3% of Total TV Usage in June, Boosted by Younger Audiences

Streaming continued to smash records in June, with the category accounting for 40.3% of total TV usage during the month, according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report.

The milestone marks a 6% month-over-month increase in viewership and tops May’s 38.8% share, making it streaming’s best month ever (the previous single category record was 40.1%, set by cable in June 2021).

The increase was driven by double-digit growth across four platforms: Disney+ (+14.8%), Tubi (+14.7%), Netflix (+11.8%) and Max (+11.0%), all with 20% or more attributable to younger viewers ages 2 to 17.

Overall, the streaming category saw a 16% increase in viewing from kids 2 to 11. Younger