Streaming Reaches Record 40.3% of Total TV Usage in June, Boosted by Younger Audiences

Disney+, Netflix, Tubi and Max all notched double-digit gains during the month, according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report

Alicent Hightower in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
Streaming continued to smash records in June, with the category accounting for 40.3% of total TV usage during the month, according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report.

The milestone marks a 6% month-over-month increase in viewership and tops May’s 38.8% share, making it streaming’s best month ever (the previous single category record was 40.1%, set by cable in June 2021).

The increase was driven by double-digit growth across four platforms: Disney+ (+14.8%), Tubi (+14.7%), Netflix (+11.8%) and Max (+11.0%), all with 20% or more attributable to younger viewers ages 2 to 17.

Overall, the streaming category saw a 16% increase in viewing from kids 2 to 11. Younger

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

