HBO Orders Tim Robinson Comedy ‘The Chair Company’ to Series

It doesn’t sound like HBO thinks Tim Robinson should leave, after all. In fact, the premium network just ordered a new series from the comedian, titled “The Chair Company.”

The half-hour comedy, which was granted a pilot order in April, follows a man named William Ronald Trosper (Robinson), who finds himself “investigating a far-reaching conspiracy” after an embarrassing incident at work.

Robinson and Zach Kanin, who created “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” together, will serve as writers and executive producers for “The Chair Company.” Adam McKay and Todd Schulman also executive produce for HyperObject Industries, with Igor Srubshchik serving as an EP and Andrew DeYoung directing and executive producing the pilot.

The supporting cast for the series includes Lake Bell (“Harley Quinn,” “Mother Couch”) as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis (“It,” “I Am Not Okay With This”) as Natalie Trosper, Will Price (“After the Hunt,” “A Complete Unknown”) as Seth Trosper and Joseph Tudisco (“A Brooklyn Love Story,” “FBI”) as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips (“Search Party,” “Easter Sunday”) also guest stars in the pilot as a character named Jeff Levjman.

“We are so excited and thankful to get to make this show with HBO, HyperObject and all of the amazing cast and crew that have helped to create it,” Robinson and Kanin said in a Thursday joint statement.

“With an imprint only Tim and Zach can have on a character, William Ronald Trosper follows in the strong tradition of HBO comedy leads,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO and Max comedy programming. “I couldn’t be happier to announce the pickup of this wildly enjoyable show.”

