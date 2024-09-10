Rachel Sennott Untitled Comedy Scores Series Order at HBO

HBO has given a series order to a new untitled comedy from Rachel Sennott.

The project, which stars and is written and executive produced by the “Shiva Baby” actress, follows a codependent friend group that reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.

In addition to Sennott, the show’s cast includes Odessa A’zion (“Sitting in Bars with Cake,” “Grand Army”), Jordan Firstman (“Rotting in the Sun,” “Dave”), Miles Robbins (“Blockers,” “Old Dads”) and True Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”).

The half-hour pilot, which received an order from the network back in March, is executive produced by Sennott, Emma Barrie (“Barry”), Aida Rodgers (“Barry”), and Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”), who directed.

“Rachel is as hilarious as she is charming,” HBO and Max Comedy programming executive vice president Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “With Lorene and Emma, she has captured the comedy and the beauty that happens when friendships collide with our best laid plans. We’re thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with this talented team and this exquisite cast.”

“I’m so grateful to Amy and HBO for the opportunity to make this show and the wonderful team that has been a part of creating it,” Sennott added. “And I’m going to come up with a title soon I promise!”

Sennott recently starred as PJ, platonic other half to Ayo Edebiri’s Josie, in “Bottoms,” which she cowrote with director Emma Seligman. Seligman also directed Sennott in “Shiva Baby.”

Sennott also appeared alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in HBO’s “The Idol” as Leia. She starred as Alice in the A24 thriller-comedy, “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

A graduate from NYU Tisch with a focus in acting, Sennott’s breakthrough performance came from Seligman’s “Shiva Baby,” originally a student film that was adapted into a full-length feature. Her first television appearance occurred in the HBO comedy-drama “High Maintenance.”

The actress played a series regular role on ABC’s “Call Your Mother,” and she worked with “The Bear” star and Emmy winner Edebiri to make “Ayo and Rachel Are Single and Speak Up” for Comedy Central. She costars alongside Nicole Kidman in “Holland, Michigan,” and she will also play Rosie Shuster in “SNL 1975.”

Sennott is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, The Lede Company and Yorn Levine Barnes. Barrie is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen. Rodgers is repped by Ryan Tracey at CAA.