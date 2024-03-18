‘Bottoms’ Writer-Star Rachel Sennott Lands HBO Pilot Order

The comedian will coproduce the half-hour comedy with “Barry” alums Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers

Rachel Sennott attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Rachel Sennott attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

HBO has ordered a half-hour pilot episode starring, written and executive produced by Rachel Sennott (“Bottoms”).

The untitled comedy project’s logline promises “a codependent friend group reunion,” in which the friends “navigate how their time apart, goals and new relationships have changed them,” TheWrap has learned.

“Barry” alums Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers will executive produce alongside the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Shiva Baby” star.

Bottoms
Read Next
'Bottoms' Review: Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri Burst With Female Rage in Punchy High School Comedy

Sennott most recently starred as PJ, platonic other half to Ayo Edebiri’s Josie, in “Bottoms,” which she cowrote with director Emma Seligman. Seligman also directed Sennott in “Shiva Baby.”

Sennott also appeared alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in HBO’s “The Idol” as Leia. She starred as Alice in the A24 thriller-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

A graduate from NYU Tisch with a focus in acting, Sennott’s breakthrough performance came from through Seligman’s “Shiva Baby,” originally a student film that was adapted into a full-length feature. Her first television appearance occurred in the HBO comedy-drama “High Maintenance.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of Neon's "Immaculate" during Beyond Fest at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Read Next
Sydney Sweeney Says 'Euphoria' Season 3 Is 'So Different' From First 2: 'People Will Be Really Amazed'

The actress played a series regular role on ABC’s “Call Your Mother,” and she worked with “The Bear” star and Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri to make “Ayo and Rachel Are Single and Speak Up” for Comedy Central.

She co-stars alongside Nicole Kidman in “Holland, Michigan,” and she will also play Rosie Shuster in “SNL 1975.”

Sennott is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, The Lede Company and Yorn Levine Barnes. Barrie is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen. Rodgers is repped by Ryan Tracey at CAA.

Raoul Peck
Read Next
'I Am Not Your Negro' Director Raoul Peck Sets Next Documentary on Assassination of Haitian President

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.