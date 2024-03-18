‘Bottoms’ Writer-Star Rachel Sennott Lands HBO Pilot Order

HBO has ordered a half-hour pilot episode starring, written and executive produced by Rachel Sennott (“Bottoms”).

The untitled comedy project’s logline promises “a codependent friend group reunion,” in which the friends “navigate how their time apart, goals and new relationships have changed them,” TheWrap has learned.

“Barry” alums Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers will executive produce alongside the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Shiva Baby” star.

Sennott most recently starred as PJ, platonic other half to Ayo Edebiri’s Josie, in “Bottoms,” which she cowrote with director Emma Seligman. Seligman also directed Sennott in “Shiva Baby.”

Sennott also appeared alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in HBO’s “The Idol” as Leia. She starred as Alice in the A24 thriller-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

A graduate from NYU Tisch with a focus in acting, Sennott’s breakthrough performance came from through Seligman’s “Shiva Baby,” originally a student film that was adapted into a full-length feature. Her first television appearance occurred in the HBO comedy-drama “High Maintenance.”

The actress played a series regular role on ABC’s “Call Your Mother,” and she worked with “The Bear” star and Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri to make “Ayo and Rachel Are Single and Speak Up” for Comedy Central.

She co-stars alongside Nicole Kidman in “Holland, Michigan,” and she will also play Rosie Shuster in “SNL 1975.”

Sennott is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, The Lede Company and Yorn Levine Barnes. Barrie is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen. Rodgers is repped by Ryan Tracey at CAA.