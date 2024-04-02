Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin are coming to HBO with a pilot for a new show titled “The Chair Company,” TheWrap has learned.

Robinson and Kanin will serve as the writers and executive producers of the half-hour series with Robinson starring as the on-camera talent. Additionally, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will executive produce the project for Hyperobject Industries.

The series will center around a man who, after an embarrassing incident at work, begins to investigate a far-reaching conspiracy.

Robinson first became known as a writer and performer on “Saturday Night Live” from 2012 to 2014. He then co-created and starred in Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” alongside longtime collaborators Sam Richardson and Kanin. It wasn’t until Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave,” which was also co-created with Kanin, that Robinson really blew up. The ongoing sketch show has won three Emmys to date over the course of its three seasons.

Kanin also comes from “SNL” and has worked as a writer on Netflix’s “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special,” as well as on Fred Armisen and Bill Hader’s “Documentary Now!”

As for McKay, this is far from his first project with HBO. The producer and director known for his work on “Step Brothers” and “Anchorman” directed and executive produced the Danny McBride comedy “Eastbound & Down” for the premium cable network from 2009 to 2013. He was later involved in bringing the HBO awards juggernaut “Succession” to life, as well as “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Though this will mark HBO’s first time working with Robinson and Kanin, the premium cable network’s history of critically-acclaimed comedy is well-documented. HBO and Max are currently home to the Jean Smart-starring and Emmy-winning “Hacks,” McBride’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” Bridget Everett’s “Somebody Somewhere” and Nathan Fielder’s “The Rehearsal,” to name a few.