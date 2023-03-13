“Scream VI” (now in theaters) is arguably the most Easter egg-filled installment in the horror franchise, which is really saying something.

There are the costumes the Halloween revelers are wearing on the subway, the “shrine” to Ghostface’s previous murders, even the inclusion of Hayden Panettiere as legacy character Kirby Reed. They all serve as meaningful cultural references. But there’s one cameo that eagle-eyed viewers (and listeners) might have missed. Thankfully directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are here to clue you in. (Minor spoilers follow.)

While talking all things “Scream VI” with TheWrap (look for more from our chat soon), Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett shared that “I Think You Should Leave” mastermind Tim Robinson has a vocal cameo in the slasher sequel. But where can you spot the “Coffin Flops” apologist?

There’s a moment early in the film when Sam (Melissa Barrera) comes back to the apartment she shares with her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) and new roomie Quinn (Liana Liberato). Tara isn’t there and she catches Quinn in the middle of a romantic liason. As Quinn and Tara talk outside Quinn’s door, you can hear her lates paramour inside Quinn’s room. That is where Tim Robinson makes his appearance. “He is Quinn’s off-camera boyfriend,” Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed.

This continues a tradition established in last year’s “Scream,” which featured vocal cameos from legacy cast members like Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, Henry Winkler and Jamie Kennedy alongside behind-the-scenes vocal cameos from original “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson, Wes Craven’s widow Iya Labunka and previous composer Marco Beltrami.

Robinson recently voiced “Ugly Sonic” in “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” on Disney+ and a character in “Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm,” the second movie based on the popular Adult Swim animated series. “I Think You Should Leave” was recently announced to be returning this May on Netflix, thank the heavens.

We’ll have more from our interview with the “Scream VI” filmmakers very soon.