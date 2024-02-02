Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson and Kate Mara to Star in Indie Comedy ‘Friendship’

Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson and Kate Mara are set to star in the indie comedy, “Friendship.” The film marks the directorial debut of Andrew DeYoung, the man behind television series “Pen15” and “Our Flag Means Death.” DeYoung is also writing the film.

The film follows a meek man named Craig whose life seems fairly ordered. But things take a turn with the arrival of a local weatherman befriends Craig. The pair’s friendship changes everything, but Craig can’t get past his own hang-ups. Rudd will play the weatherman though it’s unclear if Robinson will play the character of Craig.

J.D Lifshitz and Raphael Margules will produce the comedy with Fifth Season financing. Lifshitz and Margules most recently produced the horror feature “Barbarian.” Tracy Rosenblum is the executive producer.

DeYoung has predominately worked in the television space, most recently winning an Emmy for writing the Peacock comedy special “Would It Kill You to Laugh,” starring John Early and Kate Berlant. He also directed and executive produced the special. He’s also directed episodes of Max’s “Our Flag Means Death,” which was canceled by the service despite strong fan outcry, as well as Hulu’s “Shrill,” FX’s “Dave” and Netflix’s upcoming series “The Decameron.”

Paul Rudd will next be seen on-screen in the latest installment of the “Ghostbusters” franchise, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” That film also stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace who return from 2021’s sequel/reboot “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” It will also include original “Ghostbusters” cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

Production is already underway on “Friendship.